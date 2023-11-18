Halftime Report
The Magic are on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Bulls 48-33.
If the Magic keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 6-5 in no time. On the other hand, the Bulls will have to make due with a 4-8 record unless they turn things around (and fast).
Who's Playing
Orlando Magic @ Chicago Bulls
Current Records: Orlando 6-5, Chicago 4-8
How To Watch
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
- TV: Bally Sports Florida
- Ticket Cost: $34.00
What to Know
The Bulls and the Magic are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2021, but not for long. The Chicago Bulls will be playing at home against the Orlando Magic at 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday at United Center. The Bulls might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up 19 turnovers on Wednesday.
The point spread may have favored the Bulls on Wednesday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of Orlando by a score of 96-94. The Bulls have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.
Chicago has traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost six of their last eight matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-8 record this season. As for Orlando, they now have a winning record of 6-5.
Going forward, the Bulls are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Chicago is expected to win, but their 2-5 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.
The Bulls couldn't quite finish off the Magic when the teams last played on Wednesday and fell 96-94. Can the Bulls avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Chicago is a 3.5-point favorite against Orlando, according to the latest NBA odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Bulls, as the game opened with the Bulls as a 1-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 215.5 points.
Series History
Chicago and Orlando both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Nov 15, 2023 - Orlando 96 vs. Chicago 94
- Feb 13, 2023 - Orlando 100 vs. Chicago 91
- Jan 28, 2023 - Chicago 128 vs. Orlando 109
- Nov 18, 2022 - Orlando 108 vs. Chicago 107
- Feb 01, 2022 - Chicago 126 vs. Orlando 115
- Jan 23, 2022 - Orlando 114 vs. Chicago 95
- Jan 03, 2022 - Chicago 102 vs. Orlando 98
- Nov 26, 2021 - Chicago 123 vs. Orlando 88
- Apr 14, 2021 - Orlando 115 vs. Chicago 106
- Feb 06, 2021 - Chicago 118 vs. Orlando 92
Injury Report for the Bulls
- Dalen Terry: Out (Kneecap)
- Lonzo Ball: Out for the Season (Knee)
Injury Report for the Magic
- Markelle Fultz: Out (Knee)
- Jalen Suggs: Out (Undisclosed)
- Wendell Carter Jr.: Out (Finger)