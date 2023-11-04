Golden State Warriors point guard Chris Paul was ice-cold from the floor on Friday night. But the Warriors still won their In-Season Tournament matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder 141-139, and Paul feels good knowing he has so much offensive support around him.

In Golden State's victory, Paul failed to knock down any of his six attempts from the field, and he finished the game with just one point. In his postgame press conference, Paul addressed his lack of scoring and noted it's a "luxury" to have so many elite scorers around him picking up the slack.

"Yeah, s--- ain't going in, you know what I'm saying?" Paul said. "The good thing about it is I know that's not the normal. It's crazy to think about I could score one point or two points, and we still win the game. It's a nice luxury to have."

To be fair, Paul made his mark on the offense in other ways. The veteran point guard dished out 13 assists, which led all players by a wide margin. Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Dario Saric took care of the scoring for the Warriors. They combined for 68 of the team's points.

Paul is still getting acclimated to his new environment, just six games into his first season with Golden State. In his 19th NBA season, Paul is currently averaging 8.0 points, 9.5 assists, and 4.5 rebounds per game, and the Warriors are off to a strong 5-1 start.