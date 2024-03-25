Who's Playing

Charlotte Hornets @ Cleveland Cavaliers

Current Records: Charlotte 17-53, Cleveland 43-28

How To Watch

When: Monday, March 25, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Monday, March 25, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte

Bally Sports SE Charlotte Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $19.02

What to Know

The Cavaliers will be playing the full four quarters on Monday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. Having just played yesterday, they will get right back to it and host the Charlotte Hornets at 7:00 p.m. ET on March 25th at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Both teams have had a bumpy ride up to this point with three consecutive losses for the Cavaliers and four for the Hornets.

The defenses reigned supreme when the Cavaliers and the Heat played on Sunday, rewarding bettors who took the risk on the low 202.5-point over/under. Cleveland was completely outmatched by the Heat on the road and fell 121-84. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points the Cavaliers have scored all season.

Meanwhile, the Hornets traveled a rocky road last season, and unfortunately for them the road hasn't gotten any smoother. There's no need to mince words: Charlotte lost to the Hawks on Saturday, and the Hornets lost bad. The score wound up at 132-91. The Hornets were down 99-74 at the end of the third quarter, and things only got worse from there.

Cleveland has been struggling recently as they've lost four of their last five matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 43-28 record this season. As for Charlotte, they dropped their record down to 17-53 with that loss, which was their third straight on the road.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Cavaliers haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12.7 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Hornets struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 13.1 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Cavaliers came up short against the Hornets when the teams last played back in April of 2023, falling 106-95. Can the Cavaliers avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Cleveland is a big 12-point favorite against Charlotte, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cavaliers as a 11.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 205.5 points.

Series History

Cleveland has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Charlotte.