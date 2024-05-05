Who's Playing

Orlando Magic @ Cleveland Cavaliers

Regular Season Records: Orlando 47-35, Cleveland 48-34

How To Watch

When: Sunday, May 5, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, May 5, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: ABC

ABC Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $51.22

What to Know

Current Series Standings: Orlando 3, Cleveland 3

The Magic and the Cavaliers are an even 5-5 against one another since December of 2023, but not for long. On Sunday, the Orlando Magic will fight it out against the Cleveland Cavaliers in an Eastern Conference playoff contest at 1:00 p.m. ET at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The Magic are no doubt hoping to put an end to a seven-game streak of away losses.

The Magic are headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 201, but even that wound up being too high. They walked away with a 103-96 win over the Cavaliers on Friday.

Donovan Mitchell put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 50 points. He is trending in the right direction, as he's improved his point production for three straight games.

It won't be long before one of the teams is headed to the Eastern Semifinals and the other is headed back home in defeat. Check back here to see who starts off on the right foot and who will be fighting an uphill battle in this series.

Odds

Cleveland is a 3-point favorite against Orlando, according to the latest NBA odds.

Bettors have moved against the Cavaliers slightly, as the game opened with the Cavaliers as a 4.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 195 points.

Series History

Cleveland and Orlando both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.