Who's Playing
Orlando Magic @ Cleveland Cavaliers
Regular Season Records: Orlando 47-35, Cleveland 48-34Current Series Standings: Orlando 3, Cleveland 3
How To Watch
- When: Sunday, May 5, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: ABC
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $51.22
What to Know
The Magic and the Cavaliers are an even 5-5 against one another since December of 2023, but not for long. On Sunday, the Orlando Magic will fight it out against the Cleveland Cavaliers in an Eastern Conference playoff contest at 1:00 p.m. ET at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The Magic are no doubt hoping to put an end to a seven-game streak of away losses.
The Magic are headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 201, but even that wound up being too high. They walked away with a 103-96 win over the Cavaliers on Friday.
Donovan Mitchell put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 50 points. He is trending in the right direction, as he's improved his point production for three straight games.
It won't be long before one of the teams is headed to the Eastern Semifinals and the other is headed back home in defeat. Check back here to see who starts off on the right foot and who will be fighting an uphill battle in this series.
Odds
Cleveland is a 3-point favorite against Orlando, according to the latest NBA odds.
Bettors have moved against the Cavaliers slightly, as the game opened with the Cavaliers as a 4.5-point favorite.
The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 195 points.
Series History
Cleveland and Orlando both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- May 03, 2024 - Orlando 103 vs. Cleveland 96
- Apr 30, 2024 - Cleveland 104 vs. Orlando 103
- Apr 27, 2024 - Orlando 112 vs. Cleveland 89
- Apr 25, 2024 - Orlando 121 vs. Cleveland 83
- Apr 22, 2024 - Cleveland 96 vs. Orlando 86
- Apr 20, 2024 - Cleveland 97 vs. Orlando 83
- Feb 22, 2024 - Orlando 116 vs. Cleveland 109
- Jan 22, 2024 - Cleveland 126 vs. Orlando 99
- Dec 11, 2023 - Orlando 104 vs. Cleveland 94
- Dec 06, 2023 - Cleveland 121 vs. Orlando 111