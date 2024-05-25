The surging Boston Celtics will look to assume complete control of the 2024 NBA Eastern Conference finals on Saturday as they visit the Indiana Pacers for Game 3 in their best-of-seven series. The top-seeded Celtics, who are heavily favored to win the 2024 NBA Finals, took another step toward that goal by winning the first two games on their home court. They were outplayed for most of Game 1 before prevailing 133-128 in overtime. Game 2 provided little drama as Boston shrugged off a slow start to cruise to a 126-110 victory. Kristaps Porzingis (calf) remains out for Boston, while Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring) is questionable for Indiana.

Celtics vs. Pacers spread: Celtics -7

Celtics vs. Pacers over/under: 222.5

Celtics vs. Pacers money line: Celtics -278, Pacers +223

BOS: The Celtics are 21-18-3 against the spread as a road favorite this season.

IND: The Pacers are 37-26-3 ATS when playing with one day of rest.

Why the Celtics can cover

The high-powered Celtics have been an even bigger juggernaut on the road. They are 4-0 in the 2024 NBA playoffs away from Boston, winning by an average of 13.5 points per contest. Most of those contests were in hand well into the fourth quarter and none went down to the wire. Moreover, they are coming off perhaps their most complete effort of the postseason.

They withstood a hot-shooting first quarter from the Pacers before responding with a 20-0 run bridging the first and second quarters that essentially put the game away. The stubborn Pacers made a spirited third-quarter run to close within two points, but Boston immediately responded with a spurt to go back ahead by double figures and was never threatened the rest of the way. Jaylen Brown continued his sizzling postseason with 40 points and five rebounds, while Jayson Tatum and Derrick White added 23 points each. See which team to pick here.

Why the Pacers can cover

Although the Pacers could still be haunted by letting Game 1 slip away in which they were basically a successful inbounds play away from stealing a road victory, a strong effort Saturday could get them back in the series. The NBA's top-scoring team shot better than 52% in each of the first two games against a Boston defense that ranked third in the regular season (108. 1 ppg) and is considered elite when its players simply decided to exert maximum effort.

The Pacers are versatile and potent enough to find contributions from various sources, and they showed resilience by responding to Boston's 20-0 Game 2 run and getting within one possession in the second half. Pascal Siakam led the way with 28 points on 13-of-17 shooting with five rebounds.

