3rd Quarter Report

Down seven at the end of the second quarter, the Suns now have the lead. They have jumped out to a 97-91 lead against the Cavaliers.

The Suns came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Phoenix Suns @ Cleveland Cavaliers

Current Records: Phoenix 37-27, Cleveland 41-23

How To Watch

When: Monday, March 11, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday, March 11, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: Bally Sports - Ohio

Bally Sports - Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $19.43

What to Know

The Suns have enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

Last Saturday, Phoenix came up short against the Celtics and fell 117-107.

Despite the loss, the Suns got a solid performance out of Kevin Durant, who shot 4-for-7 from long range and dropped a double-double on 45 points and ten rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Durant has scored all season.

Meanwhile, the Cavaliers managed to keep up with the Nets until halftime on Sunday, but things quickly went downhill from there. Cleveland found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 120-101 punch to the gut against the Nets. The Cavaliers didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Phoenix's loss dropped their record down to 37-27. As for Cleveland, their loss dropped their record down to 41-23.

Looking ahead, the Suns are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by six points. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Phoenix is expected to win, but their 19-27-1 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

The Suns lost to the Cavaliers on the road by a decisive 112-98 margin in their previous matchup back in January of 2023. Can the Suns avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Phoenix is a solid 6-point favorite against Cleveland, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Cavaliers as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 221 points.

Series History

Cleveland and Phoenix both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.