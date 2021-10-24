Through 3 Quarters

Down three at the end of last quarter, the Memphis Grizzlies have now snagged the lead. Sitting on a score of 97-89, they have looked like the better team out there today, but there's still one more quarter to play.

Memphis has been relying on center Steven Adams, who has 15 points and five assists along with six boards, and point guard Ja Morant, who has 26 points and seven assists. One thing to keep an eye out for is Desmond Bane's foul situation as he currently sits at four.

The Los Angeles Clippers have been relying on the performance of shooting guard Paul George, who has 31 points in addition to seven rebounds.

Who's Playing

Memphis @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Memphis 1-0; Los Angeles 0-1

What to Know

The Memphis Grizzlies will take on the Los Angeles Clippers at 10:30 p.m. ET this past Saturday at Staples Center after having had a few days off. Memphis might not be the betting favorite, but it's doubtful the players in their locker room care too much about that.

The Grizzlies had enough points to win and then some against the Cleveland Cavaliers this past Wednesday, taking their game 132-121. The Grizz can attribute much of their success to Ja Morant, who had 37 points and six assists along with six boards.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Los Angeles as they fell 115-113 to the Golden State Warriors this past Thursday. Reggie Jackson had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with 11 points on 4-for-19 shooting in his 39 minutes on the court.

Memphis' win lifted them to 1-0 while Los Angeles' loss dropped them down to 0-1. We'll see if the Grizz can repeat their recent success or if Los Angeles bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: Bally Sports SoCal

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Clippers are a 4-point favorite against the Grizzlies, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Clippers as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Los Angeles have won 14 out of their last 21 games against Memphis.

Injury Report for Los Angeles

Keon Johnson: Game-Time Decision (Illness)

Serge Ibaka: Out (Back)

Jason Preston: Out (Foot)

Kawhi Leonard: Out (Knee)

Injury Report for Memphis