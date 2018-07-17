Dallas Wings' Liz Cambage sets WNBA single-game scoring record with 53 points and Twitter loves it

Sheesh, Liz Cambage of the Dallas Wings dropped 53 points, 10 boards and 5 blocks today. Bravo. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) July 17, 2018

You could say that Liz Cambage had a day against the New York Liberty on Tuesday. The 6-foot-8 center for the Dallas Wings dropped 53 points on a ridiculous 17-off-22 shooting -- which includes 4 of 5 from 3-point range. She was also 15 of 16 at the line. All things told, Cambage shot 77 percent from the field.

The 53 points is a WNBA single-game record, breaking a record set in 2013 by the now-defunct Tulsa Shock's Riquna Williams, who scored 51. Maya Moore (48 points in double overtime) and Diana Taurasi (47 points in triple overtime) are in third and fourth place.

Cambage ended up with a double-double in the Wings' 104-87 win, netting another 10 rebounds.

You can catch the highlights of Cambage's ridiculous performance here.

Just two weeks ago, Cambage dropped 37 points against the Chicago Sky. Coming into this game, she was averaging 19.9 points and 9.1 rebounds a game on the season. She'd been out of the WNBA for five years prior to this season, instead playing overseas in China.

Cambage and the Wings are currently 13-9, good for fourth in the Western Conference. Teams make the playoffs independent of conference, however, and the Wings are fourth in the WNBA. Their next game will be against the Washington Mystics on Thursday.