Damian Lillard is widely regarded as one of the most loyal stars in the NBA. However, talk of him being traded began on social media after the Portland Trail Blazers landed the No. 3 pick in next month's NBA Draft.

It doesn't seem like the subject amused Lillard.

"If the fans wana trade me … start the petition and send it in," Lillard tweeted.

After the tweet, NBA fans started pitching their team to him in the replies. Then one Twitter user quoted the tweet to suggest Lillard was looking to leave Portland and was therefore trying to get the fans to push him out, eliciting a response out of Lillard.

"I been on the same time over a decade lol … I'm just saying if the ppl got different wishes," Lillard wrote.

None of this drama means Lillard has officially decided to leave Portland. As Lillard pointed out, he has stayed with the team since the Blazers selected him with the sixth overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft.

Lillard, a California native, came into the league with a lot of potential and was named Rookie of the Year in 2013. He has been named an All-Star seven times, but even though he has grown to be one of the most recognizable names in the NBA, he is still chasing a championship ring.

The Blazers have missed the last two playoffs, but before that, the team had an eight-year postseason streak that started in 2014 -- which was then the longest active streak in the NBA.