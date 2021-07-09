Philadelphia fans are about as passionate as it gets in the world of professional sports, but that's not always a good thing. When things aren't going well, they tend to turn on their teams fairly quickly. Fans of the NFL's Eagles even infamously booed Santa Claus. It is one of the most demanding fanbases in sports, and not all players work well in that environment.

Philadelphia 76ers guard Danny Green appeared on the Takeoff with John Clark Podcast on Thursday and explained how the Philadelphia fanbase can impact players, including teammate Ben Simmons. "It has an effect on everybody, and I think that's something that needs to change in the city," Green said, as transcribed by Adam Hermann of NBC Sports Philadelphia. "I love our fans, but when things aren't going well, they can't turn on you. That's the one thing I would disagree with or dislike. Some guys use it as motivation, some guys have a chip on their shoulder, but I think that needs to change. They need to be riding with us, regardless of how things are going.

"We're the No. 1 team in the East, still playing well, and in some games, they'll boo us - that's part of the culture here, part of their way of showing they love us - but with a guy like Ben, and other guys, I think they need to stick behind them and stick by them as long as they can until the horn blows. And even then, he's here. He's given so much to the organization and the city, on and off the court, that he deserves that respect and that support."

Green closed by reminding fans that players are human beings. "Protect us, encourage us, stand by us like we stand by you, regardless of wins and losses," he said. On his own podcast in June, Green even argued that better treatment from fans might help Simmons through his reluctance to shoot.

"He needs encouragement and some type of push to do that, to not be scared to fail at trying something new," Green said.

"He's just one of those guys, 'I know what 'I'm good at I don't need to do anything else and when the things that he's doing that he's good at isn't working as well, even though he played defense as well as he could for us and gave us a dynamic assisting the ball and finding guys and pushing the pace, we did need him to attack the rim and be more aggressive."

Green is a free agent this offseason. If he wants to find a new team, he can do so, but he was clear in the interview that he does love Philadelphia's fans. He just wants them to be a bit more considerate moving forward.