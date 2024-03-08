3rd Quarter Report
The Nuggets and the Celtics have shown up to the matchup, but their offenses sure haven't. The Nuggets have jumped out to a 62-54 lead against the Celtics.
If the Nuggets keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 43-20 in no time. On the other hand, the Celtics will have to make due with a 48-14 record unless they turn things around (and fast).
Who's Playing
Boston Celtics @ Denver Nuggets
Current Records: Boston 48-13, Denver 42-20
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
- TV: TNT
- Ticket Cost: $74.99
What to Know
The Boston Celtics will head out on the road to take on the Denver Nuggets at 10:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Ball Arena. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.
After a string of 11 wins, the Celtics' good fortune finally ran out on Tuesday. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 105-104 to Cleveland. The defeat came about despite the Celtics having been up 22 with 9:00 left in the fourth quarter.
Despite their defeat, the Celtics saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Kristaps Porzingis, who almost dropped a double-double on 24 points and nine rebounds, was perhaps the best of all.
Meanwhile, the Nuggets fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the Suns on Tuesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell 117-107 to the Suns. The Nuggets' defeat signaled the end of their six-game winning streak.
Like the Celtics, the Nuggets lost despite seeing results from several players. Jamal Murray led the charge by almost dropping a double-double on 28 points and nine assists. Less helpful for the Nuggets was Peyton Watson's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.
Boston's loss ended a eight-game streak of away wins and brought them to 48-13. As for Denver, their defeat ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 42-20.
Thursday's game is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: The Celtics just can't miss this season, having made 48.7% of their shots per game. However, it's not like the Nuggets (currently ranked fourth in field goal percentage) struggle in that department as they've made 49.3% of their shots this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.
The Celtics are hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.
Odds
Denver is a slight 1-point favorite against Boston, according to the latest NBA odds.
The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Celtics as a 1-point favorite.
The over/under is 221.5 points.
Series History
Boston has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Denver.
- Jan 19, 2024 - Denver 102 vs. Boston 100
- Jan 01, 2023 - Denver 123 vs. Boston 111
- Nov 11, 2022 - Boston 131 vs. Denver 112
- Mar 20, 2022 - Boston 124 vs. Denver 104
- Feb 11, 2022 - Boston 108 vs. Denver 102
- Apr 11, 2021 - Boston 105 vs. Denver 87
- Feb 16, 2021 - Boston 112 vs. Denver 99
- Dec 06, 2019 - Boston 108 vs. Denver 95
- Nov 22, 2019 - Denver 96 vs. Boston 92
- Mar 18, 2019 - Denver 114 vs. Boston 105