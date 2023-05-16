Who's Playing

Los Angeles Lakers @ Denver Nuggets

Regular Season Records: Los Angeles 43-39, Denver 53-29

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Current Series Standings: Denver 0, Los Angeles 0

The Nuggets and the Lakers are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2021, but not for long. On Tuesday, the Denver Nuggets will fight it out against the Los Angeles Lakers in a Western Conference playoff contest at 8:30 p.m. ET at Ball Arena. The Nuggets are out to keep their eight-game home win streak alive.

The Nuggets earned some postseason bragging rights after a sucessful outing on Thursday. They were the clear victor by a 125-100 margin over Phoenix. For those of you keeping count, this is the Nuggets' tenth stomp this season. Nikola Jokic was a one-man wrecking crew for the Nuggets since he dropped a triple-double: 32 points, 10 rebounds, and 12 assists. Jokic now has 34 this season.

The Nuggets were deadly accurate from the floor in the win and finished the game having made 53.7% of their shots. The Nuggets are 24-5 when they make their shots fall so well.

Meanwhile, everything went Los Angeles' way against Golden State on Friday as they made off with a 122-101 victory. Turns out winning is a bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 22.9% better than the opposition. LeBron James did his thing and almost dropped a triple-double: 30 points, 9 rebounds, and 9 assists.

The Nuggets and the Lakers will be playing the first game of their best-of-seven series on Tuesday. Check back on CBS Sports to see who will be starting their playoff series on the wrong foot.

Odds

Denver are a solid 6-point favorite against Los Angeles, according to the latest NBA odds.





The over/under is set at 222.5 points.

