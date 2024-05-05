3rd Quarter Report

The Nuggets and the Timberwolves have shown up to the matchup, but their offenses sure haven't. The Nuggets have jumped out to a 44-40 lead against the Timberwolves.

If the Nuggets keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 5-1 in no time. On the other hand, the Timberwolves will have to make due with a 4-1 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Minnesota Timberwolves @ Denver Nuggets

Regular Season Records: Minnesota 56-26, Denver 57-25

How To Watch

What to Know

Current Series Standings: Minnesota 0, Denver 0

On Saturday, the Minnesota Timberwolves will fight it out against the Denver Nuggets in a Western Conference playoff contest at 7:00 p.m. ET at Ball Arena. The Timberwolves pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 4.5-point favorite Nuggets.

The Nuggets are hoping to do on Saturday what the Suns couldn't on Sunday: put an end to the Timberwolves' winning streak, which now stands at four games. The Timberwolves managed a 122-116 victory over the Suns.

Anthony Edwards had a dynamite game for the Timberwolves, shooting 7-for-13 from beyond the arc and almost dropping a double-double on 40 points and nine rebounds. Another player making a difference was Karl-Anthony Towns, who shot 4-for-6 from long range and dropped a double-double on 28 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, there's no place like home for the Nuggets, who bounced back after a tough loss on the road on Saturday. They skirted by the Lakers 108-106 on Monday thanks to a clutch jump shot from Jamal Murray with 4 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

The Nuggets got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Michael Porter Jr. out in front who scored 26 points along with two steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Murray, who scored 32 points along with seven assists.

Saturday will start the first-to-four series between the Timberwolves and the Nuggets. Check back here to see who starts off on the right foot and who will be fighting an uphill battle in this series.

Odds

Denver is a 4.5-point favorite against Minnesota, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nuggets as a 5.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 208.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Denver has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Minnesota.