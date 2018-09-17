Dwyane Wade announces he's returning to Miami Heat for one final season
The 12-time NBA All-Star will make the upcoming season his last, and do so fittingly with the Miami Heat
Dwyane Wade will ride off into the NBA sunset after one final season in 2018-19.
The future Hall of Famer announced Sunday evening he plans to rejoin the Miami Heat, the franchise that made him the No. 5 overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft, for one final campaign this upcoming year. He made it known in a video posted to his Twitter entitled "One Last Dance."
"I feel it's right to ask you guys to join me for one last dance, for one last season," said Wade. "I've given this game everything that I've had, and I'm happy about that. And I'm gonna give it for one last season, everything I have."
Wade, a 12-time NBA All-Star, has won three NBA championships during his illustrious career -- all with the Heat. He had a brief stint with the Chicago Bulls in 2016-17 and an even more brief stint in 2017-18 with the Cleveland Cavaliers, but save for that, his entire professional career has been with the Heat. So, fittingly, he'll make the last season of his career with the one that helped build him into the superstar he is today.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Report: Butler, Thibodeau to meet
Butler is set to be a free agent next summer
-
Report: Kawhi prefers Clips over Lakers
Los Angeles may be among Leonard's top preferred destinations, but not in the way we thoug...
-
Report: Knicks, Noah to part ways
The Knicks have long been eager to get out from under Noah's massive contract
-
Predicting this year's Oladipo and Melo
Eight players stand to markedly improve this season. Meanwhile, are Russell Westbrook and Sweet...
-
Ujiri has plan to keep Kawhi in Toronto
Masai Ujiri is intent on keeping Leonard, an unrestricted free agent next summer, around beyond...
-
Hornets, NBA begin hurricane relief fund
The hurricane made landfall in North Carolina on Friday morning