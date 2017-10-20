Flagrant Two Podcast: Lonzo Ball's (dud?) debut; revamped Thunder's hot start

In this episode: On this Friday edition, Bill Reiter and Reid Forgrave break down whether or not Lonzo Ball's debut was actually a dud (2:00), how much we should read into the hot start from the Thunder's new big 3 (18:45) and Joel Embiid's minutes restriction (35:00). The guys also discuss whether Reid was right about just how dynamic D'Angelo Russell will be (39:00) and Reid gives his awful rendition of Bob Seger's "Against the Wind." Not sure why Reid's singing? Tune in to find out.

