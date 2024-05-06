Game 2 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals between the No. 3 seed Minnesota Timberwolves and the No. 2 seed Denver Nuggets takes place on Monday. The Timberwolves went on the road and snatched Game 1 with a 106-99 win over Denver, pushing their record in the 2024 NBA playoffs to 5-0 after they swept the Suns in the first round. Jamal Murray (calf) is listed as questionable for Denver.

The game will tip off at 10 p.m. ET at Ball Arena in Denver. Denver is a 5.5-point favorite in the latest Timberwolves vs. Nuggets odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 206.5. Before making any Nuggets vs. Timberwolves picks, be sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters the conference semifinals in the 2024 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 94-61 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning more than $2,800. Anyone following the model has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Timberwolves vs. Nuggets and just locked in its picks and NBA playoff predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the NBA betting lines and trends for Nuggets vs. Timberwolves:

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves spread: Denver -5.5

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves over/under: 206.5 points

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves money line: Denver -227, Minnesota +187

MIN: 5-0 ATS in 2024 NBA playoffs

DEN: 40-46-2 ATS this season

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves picks: See picks at SportsLine



Why the Nuggets can cover

Center Nikola Jokic is one of the top playmakers in the NBA. Jokic has the skillset to impact the contest in a variety of different ways. He's able to distribute the ball consistently while being able to create his own shot or create second-chance opportunities. In the NBA playoffs 2024, he leads the team in scoring (28.8), rebounds (14.8) and assists (9.7). In Game 1, Jokic finished with 32 points, eight rebounds and nine assists.

Murray is a fearless shot creator and facilitator. He can light up the scoreboard in a blink of an eye. He averages 22.5 points, four rebounds and 6.7 assists per game. On April 29 against the Lakers in the first round, he had 32 points, seven assists and made five 3-pointers. See which team to pick here.

Why the Timberwolves can cover

Guard Anthony Edwards has been the best player on the floor this postseason for Minnesota. Edwards is attacking from all three levels offensively while going on the other end to play relentless defense. The former Georgia standout is averaging a team-high 33.4 points with 7.8 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game. In Game 1, Edwards dropped 43 points, seven rebounds and two blocks. He's scored 35-plus in three straight games.

Center Rudy Gobert has a huge role in the frontcourt. Gobert plays stifling defense in the paint and uses his long arms to alter shots or snag rebounds. He leads the team in rebounds (11.4) and blocks (1.2) with 13.2 points per contest. In his last game, he dropped six points, 13 rebounds and three blocks. See which team to pick here.

How to make Timberwolves vs. Nuggets picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 217 combined points. It has also generated an against-the-spread pick that cashes in 60% of simulations. You can only get the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Timberwolves vs. Nuggets, and which side of the spread cashes in 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Timberwolves vs. Nuggets spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that has returned more than $2,800 on its NBA picks this season, and find out.