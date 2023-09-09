The NBA's vaunted developmental program will face some international competition this week as the NBL's Perth Wildcats come to the United States to take on G League Ignite. The series will wrap Friday night with a 9 p.m. ET tip at The Dollar Loan Center in Las Vegas.

This year's two-game series doesn't have the same firepower as last year's battle between Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson, but it should bring us a slew of insight into how the 2024 NBA Draft could shape up heading into the fall. Both teams field intriguing prospects with potential to make a big splash in this year's draft cycle -- including several G League Ignite players poised to push for the No. 1 pick next summer.

Below is how you can catch the action and who to keep an eye out for as the games unfold.

How to watch G League Ignite vs. Perth

Date : Friday, Sept. 8

: Friday, Sept. 8 Time : 9 p.m. ET

: 9 p.m. ET Location : The Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada

: The Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada TV: NBA TV and NBA App

Who to watch

Matas Buzelis, G League Ignite: Buzelis is arguably the biggest name on the G League Ignite roster this season. He's roughly 6-foot-10 and profiles as a jumbo wing with center height and combo guard ability. He brings real skill as a shooter and do-it-all offensive weapon that puts him squarely in the mix to go No. 1 in 2024.

Ron Holland, G League Ignite: A former five-star recruit once signed to the University of Texas, Holland instead signed with G League Ignite. He's a raw prospect loaded with talent, energy and enthusiasm.

Alexandre Sarr, Perth: It's not just big wings at the top of the draft in 2024. Sarr is a 7-footer who has a big opportunity to establish himself as the best big man talent in the class. Sarr spent the last two years in the Overtime Elite program developing alongside top-five picks Ausar and Amen Thompson. Now, he could be in line to carve his own path to the lottery.

Izan Almansa, G League Ignite: Almansa is another former Overtime Elite product who, like the aforementioned Sarr, is in a new place this year. Almansa was efficient against lesser competition and stood out as a rebounder and scorer.

Thierry Darlan, G League Ignite: Long wings with 6-foot-6 frames and plus-athleticism are always likely to draw eyes from NBA scouts, and Darlan is especially intriguing because of the interest he drew in the U.S. from major college programs. Ignite has a loaded roster -- particularly at the wing spot -- but he has enough tools to stand out with his size and scoring.