Who's Playing

New Orleans Pelicans @ Golden State Warriors

Current Records: New Orleans 22-15, Golden State 17-19

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: ABC

ABC Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $59.00

What to Know

The New Orleans Pelicans will head out on the road to face off against the Golden State Warriors at 8:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Chase Center. The Pelicans are looking to tack on another W to their six-game streak on the road.

After a disappointing 95 points in their last match, the Pelicans made sure to put some points up on the board against the Kings on Sunday. Everything went New Orleans' way against Sacramento as New Orleans made off with a 133-100 win. With the Pelicans ahead 72-47 at the half, the contest was all but over already.

CJ McCollum was the offensive standout of the match as he went 7 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 30 points and 4 assists.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored the Warriors last Sunday, but the final result did not. They lost to Toronto at home by a decisive 133-118 margin. The Warriors found out winning isn't easy when your three-point shooting is a whole 15.1% worse than the opposition.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Trayce Jackson-Davis, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 11 rebounds. Less helpful for the Warriors was Stephen Curry's abysmal 0-9 three-point shooting.

New Orleans has been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six contests, which provided a massive bump to their 22-15 record this season. As for Golden State, their defeat dropped their record down to 17-19.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the pair are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. The Pelicans haven't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 115.8 points per game. However, it's not like the Warriors struggle in that department as they've been averaging 117.1 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

The Pelicans suffered a grim 130-102 defeat to the Warriors in their previous matchup back in October of 2023. A big factor in that loss was the dominant performance of Curry, who went 7 for 13 from beyond the arc en route to 42 points and 5 assists. Now that the Pelicans know the damage he can cause, will they be able to stop him this time? There's only one way to find out.

Odds

New Orleans is a slight 1-point favorite against Golden State, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Warriors as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 233.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Golden State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against New Orleans.