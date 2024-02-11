1st Quarter Report

The Warriors need a win to get to even, but right now it's anybody's game. They have jumped out to a quick 33-28 lead against the Suns.

The Warriors entered the match having won three straight and they're just three quarters away from another. Will they make it four, or will the Suns step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Phoenix Suns @ Golden State Warriors

Current Records: Phoenix 31-21, Golden State 24-25

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: ABC

ABC Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $111.11

What to Know

The Suns have enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Golden State Warriors at 8:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Chase Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 14% better than the opposition, a fact the Suns proved on Thursday. They enjoyed a cozy 129-115 win over Utah. The Suns pushed the score to 109-90 by the end of the third, a deficit the Jazz cut but never quite recovered from.

Kevin Durant was his usual excellent self, scoring 31 points along with eight rebounds and seven assists. Bradley Beal was another key contributor, going 6 for 9 from beyond the arc en route to 30 points and 7 assists.

Meanwhile, the Warriors waltzed into their game on Thursday with two straight wins but they left with three. They blew past Indiana 131-109.

Stephen Curry got back to being his usual excellent self, as he went 11 for 16 from beyond the arc en route to 42 points and 2 assists. He didn't help the Warriors' cause all that much against the 76ers on Wednesday but the same can't be said for this game.

Phoenix's win was their fifth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 31-21. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 118.8 points per game. As for Golden State, they are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 24-25 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as Phoenix and the Warriors are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. The Suns haven't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 117.5 points per game. However, it's not like the Warriors struggle in that department as they've been averaging 119.2 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Looking forward, the Suns are expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This contest will be their sixth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 4-1 against the spread).

Odds

Phoenix is a slight 2-point favorite against Golden State, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Suns as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 239.5 points.

Series History

Phoenix has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Golden State.