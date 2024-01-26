Halftime Report

Their last head-to-head back in November of 2023 was close, and so far it looks like that's how the Kings and the Warriors will finish this one. After two quarters, neither team has the match in the bag, but the Kings lead 75-72 over the Warriors.

If the Kings keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 25-18 in no time. On the other hand, the Warriors will have to make due with a 19-23 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Sacramento Kings @ Golden State Warriors

Current Records: Sacramento 24-18, Golden State 19-22

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 25, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 25, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: TNT

What to Know

The Warriors will be in front of their home fans on Thursday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. Having just played yesterday, they will get right back to it and host the Sacramento Kings at 10:00 p.m. ET on January 25th at Chase Center. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

The Warriors' and the Hawks' match on Wednesday was close at halftime, but the Warriors turned on the heat in the second half with 65 points. Everything went Golden State's way against Atlanta as Golden State made off with a 134-112 win. Winning is a bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 15.9% better than the opposition, as the Warriors' was.

Among those leading the charge was Jonathan Kuminga, who scored 25 points along with nine rebounds. Another player making a difference was Stephen Curry, who scored 25 points along with eight assists.

Meanwhile, the Kings had to suffer through a four-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They strolled past Atlanta with points to spare on Monday, taking the game 122-107.

Among those leading the charge was Harrison Barnes, who scored 32 points. Less helpful for the Kings was De'Aaron Fox's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Golden State's win bumped their record up to 19-22. As for Sacramento, their victory bumped their record up to 24-18.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Warriors haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 13.9 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Kings struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12.7 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Warriors and the Kings were neck-and-neck in their previous meeting back in November of 2023, but the Warriors came up empty-handed after a 124-123 loss. Will the Warriors have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Sacramento is a slight 2-point favorite against Golden State, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 242.5 points.

Series History

Golden State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Sacramento.