Gregg Popovich says Kawhi Leonard 'won't be available' for Spurs' season opener

The San Antonio Spurs have been without their All-Star, do-it-all forward, Kawhi Leonard, for the entirety of preseason. Now, it appears, they will be without him for their season opener Wednesday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Leonard has been dealing with a quadriceps injury, but apparently the rest during preseason was not enough. Coach Gregg Popovich told reporters Friday night that Leonard will "not be available" for the opener. Via the San Antonio Express-News:

Popovich and the Spurs have always taken a long-road approach to the season, and making sure Leonard is 100 percent before he returns is far more important for them than the result of their opening night game. Besides, knowing the Spurs they'll somehow find a way to win this game anyway.