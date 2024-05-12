Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinal between the No. 3 seed Minnesota Timberwolves and the No. 2 seed Denver Nuggets takes place on Sunday evening. After two impressive wins on the road, Minnesota couldn't defend home court in Game 3. On Friday, the Nuggets topped the Timberwolves, 117-90.

Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET at the Target Center in Minnesota. The Timberwolves are 3-point favorites in the latest Nuggets vs. Timberwolves odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 204.5. Before making any Timberwolves vs. Nuggets picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Now, the model has set its sights on Nuggets vs. Timberwolves and just locked in its picks and NBA playoff predictions. Here are several NBA betting lines and trends for Timberwolves vs. Nuggets:

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves spread: Minnesota -3

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves over/under: 204.5 points

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves money line: Minnesota -148, Denver +125

MIN: The Timberwolves are 6-1 ATS in the past seven games

DEN: The Nuggets are 1-4 ATS in their last five games

Why the Timberwolves can cover

Guard Anthony Edwards is an extremely athletic and gifted playmaker on the floor. Edwards has great bounce to soar high for dunks or blocks. He will lock in defensively before being aggressive as a scorer. The former Georgia standout leads the team in points (30.4) and steals (1.6) to go along with 6.7 rebounds per game in the 2024 NBA playoffs. In Game 1 against Denver, Edwards finished with 43 points and seven boards.

Center Karl-Anthony Towns is another effective offensive force. Towns has a knockdown perimeter jumper despite being 7-foot. He can also score from the post or put the ball on the deck when needed. During the 2024 postseason, Towns averages 19.7 points, 8.4 rebounds, and shoots 58.1% from 3-point range. In the Game 2 win, he had 27 points, 12 boards, and made three 3-pointers. See which team to pick here.

Why the Nuggets can cover

Center Nikola Jokic showcased again in Game 3 why he's one of the most impactful players in the NBA. Jokic has sensational court vision and playmaking ability. The three-time MVP is a menace on the boards and scores at will. In the playoffs, he's first on the team in points (26.6), rebounds (14.9), and assists (9.4). In Friday's win, Jokic dropped 24 points, 14 boards, nine assists, and three blocks.

Guard Jamal Murray has the skill set to score in many different ways. Murray has a pure jumper to attack in the mid-range area and from beyond the arc. The former Kentucky product also looks to get his teammates involved. This postseason, he averages 20.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per game. In Game 3, Murray notched 24 points, five assists, and three steals. See which team to pick here.

How to make Timberwolves vs. Nuggets picks

