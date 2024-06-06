The Dallas Mavericks and Boston Celtics will kick off the 2024 NBA Finals tonight, and both teams pulled out all the stops for their hype videos. Two of the greatest quarterbacks in the modern era, Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes, helped get the respective fan bases fired up for Game 1.

Mahomes, who grew up outside Dallas, narrated a hype video for the Mavericks. In the video, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback highlights what has been a magical run for Dallas. The Mavs may not have been the most feared team in the field at the start of the playoffs, but they have been plenty fearsome en route to the Finals.

"Nobody expected the Mavs," Mahomes says. "Nobody wanted the Mavs. But nobody can deny that you've earned it."

The Celtics used Brady to send a very clear message to their past opponents, as well as their current one -- you may think you want Boston, but be careful what you wish for.

The video shows various fan bases chanting, "We want Boston," before ultimately getting eliminated by the Celtics. It even takes a shot at Knicks fans, who got a little ahead of themselves.

"Us, we're still here," Brady says. "Right now, you're gonna want anyone but Boston."

It's already been a heavyweight fight between hype video narrators, and it will surely be a heavyweight fight on the court when Boston hosts Dallas for Game 1 tonight. Before the action tips off, make sure to check out our CBS Sports expert predictions for the NBA Finals.