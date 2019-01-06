Grizzlies, Chandler Parsons mutually agree to part ways after playing time saga, per report

The Chandler Parsons era in Memphis is coming to an end.

According to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski, the Grizzlies and Parsons have mutually agreed to part ways, and are working on a plan to finalize how it will happen. Via ESPN:

Chandler Parsons' career with the Memphis Grizzlies is likely over, with the two sides agreeing to a separation on Sunday, league sources told ESPN. Parsons will leave Memphis as the organization and his agent, James Dunleavy of ISE Sports, work to structure a resolution on Parsons' future, sources said. The sides will work to find a trade for Parsons, sources said. The Grizzlies' haven't shown a willingness to include a first-round draft pick to move Parsons' deal but have been open to accepting a longer-term contract for him, league sources said. The team still believes Parsons will have value as an expiring contract, even if it takes into the offseason to make a deal.

Grizzlies general manage Chris Wallace released a statement following the ESPN report, saying that for now, Parsons has decided to continue his rehab in Los Angeles.

Parsons is in the third year of a four-year, $94M deal, which could make him difficult to trade -- especially given his multiple knee injuries. After playing just 34 and 36 games in his first two seasons, respectively, with the Grizzlies, there was hope for Parsons to turn things around this campaign.

He entered the season healthy, but was sidelined with knee soreness after just three games. Originally, he was expected to be back in late December, but that timeframe came and went without Parsons getting onto the court. That led to Parsons complaining publicly that the Grizzlies, who are back in action on Monday night when they face the Pelicans (8 p.m. ET -- Watch on FuboTV with NBA League Pass extension), wouldn't let him play despite the fact that he was medically cleared.

At that point, it seemed clear that the relationship between Parsons and the team wasn't in a good place, and that has been confirmed with this latest report. Per Wojnarowski, Parsons screamed "Let me play!" at Grizzlies GM Chris Wallace during a recent practice, during which Parsons impressed his teammates and coaching staff.

However, the front office wanted him to do a stint in the G-League before allowing him to play for the Grizzlies, and a dispute over how that would work became the last straw.

Grizzlies GM Chris Wallace wanted Parsons to play several games with the Grizzlies' G League affiliate, the Memphis Hustle, before deciding on returning Parsons to the active roster with the Grizzlies, sources said. Parsons has been willing to play games with the G League affiliate but wanted a clearer plan and a timetable in place that would return him to the Grizzlies active roster, league sources said. Trips to the G League for veterans are traditionally treated as rehab assignments, not tryouts.

This is a sad ending to Parsons's tenure with the Grizzlies, which resulted in just 73 games over three seasons. There were high hopes for Parsons to be the third piece behind Marc Gasol and Mike Conley, but it just never worked out due to his injuries.

It will be interesting to see if the Grizzlies are actually able to find a trade for Parsons given his contract and injury history, which are two big hurdles.