Grizzlies fire coach David Fizdale one day after fourth-quarter benching of Marc Gasol

After leading the team to a 7-12 record, including eight straight losses to start the 2017-18 season, Memphis Grizzlies head coach David Fizdale was fired on Monday. The team announced that associate head coach J.B. Bickerstaff will be promoted to interim head coach.

The news comes just a day after Grizzlies center Marc Gasol was publicly unhappy with Fizdale's decision not to play him during the fourth quarter of Memphis' 98-88 loss to the Brooklyn Nets.

Fizdale built up a strong reputation as an assistant coach, most notably helping the Miami Heat win back-to-back titles in 2012 and 2013, before becoming an NBA head coach for the first time when the Grizzlies hired him in May of 2016.

Despite a roster riddled with injuries, Fizdale led the Grizzlies to a 43-39 record and a No. 7 seed in the Western Conference playoffs last season. In the offseason the team said goodbye to longtime Grizzlies Zach Randolph and Tony Allen, paving the way for Fizdale to further implement his style. After a hot start, the Grizzlies have fallen on hard times recently, losing eight consecutive games.

Fizdale's most viral moment as a coach came when he vehemently came to the defense of his players, including All-Star Mike Conley, after Fizdale believed his team was being disrespected by the officials.

The Grizzlies have made the playoffs in seven consecutive seasons, getting as far as the Western Conference finals in 2013. Conley is signed through the 2021 season, while Gasol's contract runs through 2020. Both contracts have player options for early termination in the final year.