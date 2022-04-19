Who's Playing
Minnesota @ Memphis
Current Records: Minnesota 1-0; Memphis 0-1
What to Know
After a few days' rest for both teams, the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Memphis Grizzlies will meet up at 8:30 p.m. ET April 19 at FedExForum. Minnesota isn't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.
Memphis is out to make up for these teams' contest this past Saturday. The Timberwolves took down the Grizzlies 130-117. Minnesota can attribute much of their success to small forward Anthony Edwards, who had 36 points and six assists.
Minnesota is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Washington Wizards April 5 easily too and instead slipped up with a 132-114. In other words, don't count Memphis out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: NBATV
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $41.00
Odds
The Grizzlies are a solid 7-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Memphis have won 17 out of their last 26 games against Minnesota.
- Apr 16, 2022 - Minnesota 130 vs. Memphis 117
- Feb 24, 2022 - Minnesota 119 vs. Memphis 114
- Jan 13, 2022 - Memphis 116 vs. Minnesota 108
- Nov 20, 2021 - Minnesota 138 vs. Memphis 95
- Nov 08, 2021 - Memphis 125 vs. Minnesota 118
- May 05, 2021 - Memphis 139 vs. Minnesota 135
- Apr 02, 2021 - Memphis 120 vs. Minnesota 108
- Jan 13, 2021 - Memphis 118 vs. Minnesota 107
- Jan 07, 2020 - Memphis 119 vs. Minnesota 112
- Dec 01, 2019 - Memphis 115 vs. Minnesota 107
- Nov 06, 2019 - Memphis 137 vs. Minnesota 121
- Mar 23, 2019 - Minnesota 112 vs. Memphis 99
- Feb 05, 2019 - Memphis 108 vs. Minnesota 106
- Jan 30, 2019 - Minnesota 99 vs. Memphis 97
- Nov 18, 2018 - Memphis 100 vs. Minnesota 87
- Apr 09, 2018 - Minnesota 113 vs. Memphis 94
- Mar 26, 2018 - Memphis 101 vs. Minnesota 93
- Dec 04, 2017 - Memphis 95 vs. Minnesota 92
- Feb 04, 2017 - Memphis 107 vs. Minnesota 99
- Nov 19, 2016 - Memphis 93 vs. Minnesota 71
- Nov 01, 2016 - Minnesota 116 vs. Memphis 80
- Oct 26, 2016 - Memphis 102 vs. Minnesota 98
- Mar 16, 2016 - Minnesota 114 vs. Memphis 108
- Feb 19, 2016 - Memphis 109 vs. Minnesota 104
- Jan 23, 2016 - Minnesota 106 vs. Memphis 101
- Nov 15, 2015 - Memphis 114 vs. Minnesota 106