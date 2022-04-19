Who's Playing

Minnesota @ Memphis

Current Records: Minnesota 1-0; Memphis 0-1

What to Know

After a few days' rest for both teams, the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Memphis Grizzlies will meet up at 8:30 p.m. ET April 19 at FedExForum. Minnesota isn't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.

Memphis is out to make up for these teams' contest this past Saturday. The Timberwolves took down the Grizzlies 130-117. Minnesota can attribute much of their success to small forward Anthony Edwards, who had 36 points and six assists.

Minnesota is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Washington Wizards April 5 easily too and instead slipped up with a 132-114. In other words, don't count Memphis out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: NBATV

Odds

The Grizzlies are a solid 7-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Memphis have won 17 out of their last 26 games against Minnesota.