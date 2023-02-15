Who's Playing

New York @ Atlanta

Current Records: New York 32-27; Atlanta 29-29

What to Know

This Wednesday, the Atlanta Hawks are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.66 points per game. They will square off against the New York Knicks at 7:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at State Farm Arena. Keep an eye on the score for this one: these two teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet.

Atlanta was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Monday as they fell 144-138 to the Charlotte Hornets. Atlanta's loss came about despite a quality game from point guard Trae Young, who dropped a double-double on 25 points and 14 dimes. That's the fourth consecutive contest in which Young has had at least 12 assists.

Meanwhile, New York had enough points to win and then some against the Brooklyn Nets on Monday, taking their matchup 124-106. It was another big night for the Knicks' point guard Jalen Brunson, who shot 6-for-9 from downtown and finished with 40 points and five assists. Brunson's night made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 30 points.

The Hawks are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten Charlotte Oct. 23 easily too and instead slipped up with a 126-109. In other words, don't count New York out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: Bally Sports - Southeast

Odds

The Hawks are a 3-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hawks as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

New York have won 17 out of their last 33 games against Atlanta.