The Atlanta Hawks visit the American Airlines Center on Wednesday evening. The Hawks take on the Dallas Mavericks in a nationally televised cross-conference matchup, with Atlanta bringing a three-game winning streak. The Hawks are 22-22 overall, while the Mavericks are 24-21 and 16-6 at home. Tim Hardaway Jr. (ankle) is out for Dallas, with Dorian Finney-Smith (adductor) and Josh Green (elbow) listed as questionable. Atlanta's injury report is clean for Wednesday's game.

Hawks vs. Mavericks spread: Mavericks -2

Hawks vs. Mavericks over/under: 233.5 points

Hawks vs. Mavericks money line: Atlanta +110, Dallas -130

ATL: The Hawks are 9-13-1 against the spread in road games

DAL: The Mavericks are 8-12-2 against the spread in home games

Why the Hawks can cover



Trae Young leads an intriguing offensive attack for Atlanta. Young is averaging 27.4 points and 9.8 assists per game this season, and he has scored at least 21 points in 13 consecutive games. He is averaging 28.5 points and 9.8 free throw attempts per game over that sample, making 42.2% of 3-point attempts. Atlanta's offense takes care of the ball at a fantastic level with a 12.5% turnover rate, and the Hawks are in the top 10 in free throw accuracy (82.0%) and points in the paint (51.6 per game).

The Hawks are also facing a Dallas defense that ranks in the bottom third of the league in field goal percentage allowed, free throw attempts allowed, and turnover creation. Atlanta's defense is also stout, giving up 112.8 points per 100 possessions, and the Hawks lead the league in 3-point defense at 34.1%.

Why the Mavericks can cover

Dallas is a high-powered offensive team this season. The Mavericks are scoring 114.8 points per 100 possessions, ranking No. 6 in the NBA. Dallas is shooting 57.9% from 2-point range, No. 3 in the league, and the Mavericks excel on the margins. That includes top-three marks in free throw creation (26.4 attempts per game) and ball security (12.4 turnovers per game).

On defense, Dallas is above-average at contesting 3-point shots, holding opponents to 35.4% shooting, and the Mavericks rank in the top 10 in assists allowed (24.2 per game) and fast break points allowed (12.8 per game). From there, Dallas is excellent at home, out-scoring opponents by 5.5 points per 010 possessions and posting a 16-6 record.

