Who's Playing

Phoenix @ Atlanta

Current Records: Phoenix 47-18; Atlanta 36-30

What to Know

The Phoenix Suns might have tired legs after a matchup yesterday as they head on the road against the Atlanta Hawks at 8 p.m. ET May 5 at State Farm Arena. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet Wednesday.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Phoenix ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Tuesday with a 134-118 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. The top scorer for the Suns was shooting guard Devin Booker (31 points). Devin Booker's night made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 31 points.

Meanwhile, you can't lose the contest if you win every quarter, and that was precisely Atlanta's strategy against the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday. Atlanta netted a 123-114 victory. Their power forward Danilo Gallinari looked sharp as he shot 7-for-10 from downtown and finished with 28 points and eight boards.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Phoenix is expected to win a tight contest. They covered a 12.5-point spread on Tuesday, so bettors might be thinking that will translate to further success against a lower spread.

Their wins bumped Phoenix to 47-18 and the Hawks to 36-30. On Tuesday the Suns relied heavily on point guard Chris Paul, who posted a double-double on 23 points and 16 dimes along with six rebounds. It will be up to Atlanta's defense to limit his damage.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: The Sports Network

The Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Suns are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Suns as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Atlanta have won six out of their last 11 games against Phoenix.