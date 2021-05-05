Who's Playing
Phoenix @ Atlanta
Current Records: Phoenix 47-18; Atlanta 36-30
What to Know
The Phoenix Suns might have tired legs after a matchup yesterday as they head on the road against the Atlanta Hawks at 8 p.m. ET May 5 at State Farm Arena. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet Wednesday.
It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Phoenix ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Tuesday with a 134-118 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. The top scorer for the Suns was shooting guard Devin Booker (31 points). Devin Booker's night made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 31 points.
Meanwhile, you can't lose the contest if you win every quarter, and that was precisely Atlanta's strategy against the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday. Atlanta netted a 123-114 victory. Their power forward Danilo Gallinari looked sharp as he shot 7-for-10 from downtown and finished with 28 points and eight boards.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Phoenix is expected to win a tight contest. They covered a 12.5-point spread on Tuesday, so bettors might be thinking that will translate to further success against a lower spread.
Their wins bumped Phoenix to 47-18 and the Hawks to 36-30. On Tuesday the Suns relied heavily on point guard Chris Paul, who posted a double-double on 23 points and 16 dimes along with six rebounds. It will be up to Atlanta's defense to limit his damage.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: The Sports Network
Odds
The Suns are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Suns as a 2.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -112
Series History
Atlanta have won six out of their last 11 games against Phoenix.
- Mar 30, 2021 - Phoenix 117 vs. Atlanta 110
- Jan 14, 2020 - Atlanta 123 vs. Phoenix 110
- Nov 14, 2019 - Phoenix 128 vs. Atlanta 112
- Feb 23, 2019 - Atlanta 120 vs. Phoenix 112
- Feb 02, 2019 - Atlanta 118 vs. Phoenix 112
- Mar 04, 2018 - Atlanta 113 vs. Phoenix 112
- Jan 02, 2018 - Phoenix 104 vs. Atlanta 103
- Mar 28, 2017 - Atlanta 95 vs. Phoenix 91
- Nov 30, 2016 - Phoenix 109 vs. Atlanta 107
- Apr 05, 2016 - Atlanta 103 vs. Phoenix 90
- Jan 23, 2016 - Phoenix 98 vs. Atlanta 95