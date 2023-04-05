Who's Playing

Washington @ Atlanta

Current Records: Washington 34-45; Atlanta 40-39

What to Know

The Atlanta Hawks need to shore up a defense that is allowing 117.91 points per game before their contest Wednesday. They and the Washington Wizards will face off at 7:30 p.m. ET April 5 at State Farm Arena without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet.

While not quite a landslide, the matchup between Atlanta and the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday was still a pretty decisive one as the Hawks wrapped it up with a 123-105 victory on the road. Atlanta's small forward Bogdan Bogdanovic was one of the most active players for the team, shooting 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finishing with 26 points and five dimes.

Meanwhile, Washington ended up a good deal behind the Milwaukee Bucks when they played on Tuesday, losing 140-128. The losing side was boosted by shooting guard Kendrick Nunn, who shot 5-for-6 from downtown and finished with 24 points, six assists and seven rebounds.

Washington is now 34-45 while Atlanta sits at 40-39. Washington has been eliminated from playoff contention. The Hawks are still in the hunt for a spot in the playoffs, so these next three games are critical for them. They are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the San Antonio Spurs March 19 easily too and instead slipped up with a 126-118. In other words, don't count the Wizards out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: Bally Sports - Southeast

Bally Sports - Southeast Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $22.38

Odds

The Hawks are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Series History

Atlanta have won 18 out of their last 35 games against Washington.