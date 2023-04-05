Who's Playing
Washington @ Atlanta
Current Records: Washington 34-45; Atlanta 40-39
What to Know
The Atlanta Hawks need to shore up a defense that is allowing 117.91 points per game before their contest Wednesday. They and the Washington Wizards will face off at 7:30 p.m. ET April 5 at State Farm Arena without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet.
While not quite a landslide, the matchup between Atlanta and the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday was still a pretty decisive one as the Hawks wrapped it up with a 123-105 victory on the road. Atlanta's small forward Bogdan Bogdanovic was one of the most active players for the team, shooting 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finishing with 26 points and five dimes.
Meanwhile, Washington ended up a good deal behind the Milwaukee Bucks when they played on Tuesday, losing 140-128. The losing side was boosted by shooting guard Kendrick Nunn, who shot 5-for-6 from downtown and finished with 24 points, six assists and seven rebounds.
Washington is now 34-45 while Atlanta sits at 40-39. Washington has been eliminated from playoff contention. The Hawks are still in the hunt for a spot in the playoffs, so these next three games are critical for them. They are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the San Antonio Spurs March 19 easily too and instead slipped up with a 126-118. In other words, don't count the Wizards out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: Bally Sports - Southeast
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $22.38
Odds
The Hawks are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Series History
Atlanta have won 18 out of their last 35 games against Washington.
- Mar 10, 2023 - Atlanta 114 vs. Washington 107
- Mar 08, 2023 - Atlanta 122 vs. Washington 120
- Feb 28, 2023 - Washington 119 vs. Atlanta 116
- Apr 06, 2022 - Atlanta 118 vs. Washington 103
- Mar 04, 2022 - Atlanta 117 vs. Washington 114
- Nov 01, 2021 - Atlanta 118 vs. Washington 111
- Oct 28, 2021 - Washington 122 vs. Atlanta 111
- May 12, 2021 - Atlanta 120 vs. Washington 116
- May 10, 2021 - Atlanta 125 vs. Washington 124
- Jan 29, 2021 - Atlanta 116 vs. Washington 100
- Mar 06, 2020 - Washington 118 vs. Atlanta 112
- Jan 26, 2020 - Atlanta 152 vs. Washington 133
- Jan 10, 2020 - Washington 111 vs. Atlanta 101
- Feb 04, 2019 - Atlanta 137 vs. Washington 129
- Jan 02, 2019 - Washington 114 vs. Atlanta 98
- Dec 18, 2018 - Atlanta 118 vs. Washington 110
- Dec 05, 2018 - Washington 131 vs. Atlanta 117
- Apr 06, 2018 - Atlanta 103 vs. Washington 97
- Jan 27, 2018 - Washington 129 vs. Atlanta 104
- Dec 27, 2017 - Atlanta 113 vs. Washington 99
- Nov 11, 2017 - Washington 113 vs. Atlanta 94
- Apr 28, 2017 - Washington 115 vs. Atlanta 99
- Apr 26, 2017 - Washington 103 vs. Atlanta 99
- Apr 24, 2017 - Atlanta 111 vs. Washington 101
- Apr 22, 2017 - Atlanta 116 vs. Washington 98
- Apr 19, 2017 - Washington 109 vs. Atlanta 101
- Apr 16, 2017 - Washington 114 vs. Atlanta 107
- Mar 22, 2017 - Washington 104 vs. Atlanta 100
- Jan 27, 2017 - Washington 112 vs. Atlanta 86
- Nov 04, 2016 - Washington 95 vs. Atlanta 92
- Oct 27, 2016 - Atlanta 114 vs. Washington 99
- Apr 13, 2016 - Washington 109 vs. Atlanta 98
- Mar 23, 2016 - Atlanta 122 vs. Washington 101
- Mar 21, 2016 - Washington 117 vs. Atlanta 102
- Nov 07, 2015 - Atlanta 114 vs. Washington 99