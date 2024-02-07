The Miami Heat announced Wednesday that forward Haywood Highsmith was involved in a car accident on on his way home from the team's Tuesday matchup against the Orlando Magic at the Kaseya Center in Miami. Highsmith was ruled out of Wednesday night's game against the San Antonio Spurs for "personal reasons."

The Miami Sun-Sentinel reported that Highsmith was not hurt in the accident but others were injured. The Heat did not disclose any details about the accident, though the team did say "our hearts go out to those who were injured."

"We have been made aware that Highsmith was involved in a car accident heading home from last night's game," the Heat said in a statement. "Highsmith is listed as out for tonight's contest against the San Antonio Spurs due to Personal Reasons. Our hearts go out to those who were injured. We will have no further comment at this time."

The 27-year-old Highsmith is in his third season with the Heat. While he's often been used off the bench during his time with the team, he's started 24 games in the 2023-24 season due to the Heat's health issues. He's averaging 5.8 points and 2.8 rebounds in 20.7 minutes per game this season.