Who's Playing

Milwaukee @ Miami

Current Records: Milwaukee 27-15; Miami 23-20

What to Know

The Miami Heat's homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Milwaukee Bucks at 1 p.m. ET Jan. 14 at Miami-Dade Arena. The Heat will be strutting in after a win while Milwaukee will be stumbling in from a loss.

Miami is hoping for another victory. They managed a 108-102 victory over the Bucks on Thursday. The score was all tied up at the break 45-45, but Miami was the better team in the second half. Their point guard Gabe Vincent looked sharp as he shot 5-for-11 from downtown and finished with 28 points and six dimes.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Miami is expected to win a tight contest Saturday. But bettors beware: they are only 9-18-3 against the spread when favored.

Miami's win brought them up to 23-20 while the Bucks' defeat pulled them down to 27-15. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Heat enter the contest with only 108.8 points allowed per game on average, good for second best in the league. As for Milwaukee, they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 45.10%, which places them second in the league.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Miami-Dade Arena -- Miami, Florida

Miami-Dade Arena -- Miami, Florida TV: ABC

ABC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $36.00

Odds

The Heat are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Bucks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 104

Series History

Miami have won 18 out of their last 34 games against Milwaukee.