Who's Playing

Boston @ Miami

Current Records: Boston 1-0; Miami 0-1

What to Know

The Boston Celtics will take on the Miami Heat at 7:30 p.m. ET Friday at FTX Arena after having had a few days off. Boston will be strutting in after a win while Miami will be stumbling in from a defeat.

It was all tied up 63-63 at the half for the Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday, but Boston stepped up in the second half for a 126-117 victory. Boston can attribute much of their success to Jayson Tatum, who posted a double-double on 35 points and 12 rebounds.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 59-59 at halftime, but Miami was not quite the Chicago Bulls' equal in the second half when they met on Wednesday. The Heat took a 116-108 hit to the loss column. They didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the 7.5-point advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game. One thing holding Miami back was the mediocre play of Bam Adebayo, who did not have his best game: he picked up four fouls and turned the ball over five times en route to a 5-for-15, 12-point finish.

The Celtics came out on top in a nail-biter against Miami when the two teams previously met in May, sneaking past 100-96. Will Boston repeat their success, or does Miami have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: FTX Arena -- Miami, Florida

FTX Arena -- Miami, Florida TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $55.00

Odds

The Celtics are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Heat, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Boston have won 22 out of their last 36 games against Miami.