Who's Playing

Brooklyn @ Miami

Current Records: Brooklyn 39-34; Miami 40-34

What to Know

The Miami Heat have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Brooklyn Nets and are hoping to record their first win since March 3 of last year. Miami will take on Brooklyn at 8 p.m. ET Saturday at Miami-Dade Arena after having had a few days off. The Heat are out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

Miami was able to grind out a solid victory over the New York Knicks on Wednesday, winning 127-120. Miami's small forward Jimmy Butler was on fire, picking up 35 points and nine assists.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn lost 116-114 to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday on a last-minute jumper from Cleveland's small forward Isaac Okoro with 0:01 remaining. The Nets' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of point guard Spencer Dinwiddie, who posted a double-double on 25 points and 12 dimes, and small forward Mikal Bridges, who had 32 points in addition to six boards. That's the third consecutive game in which Dinwiddie has had at least 11 assists.

The Heat are the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. Their home court has been no bettor's paradise, though, as they've failed to beat the spread in 24 of their 38 home games.

Miami's victory brought them up to 40-34 while Brooklyn's defeat pulled them down to 39-34. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Miami is worst in the league in points per game, with only 109.3 on average. The Nets' offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the matchup with a 49% field goal percentage, good for fourth best in the league. Maybe that strength will give Brooklyn the oomph they need to beat the odds.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Miami-Dade Arena -- Miami, Florida

Miami-Dade Arena -- Miami, Florida TV: Bally Sports Sun

Bally Sports Sun Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $42.50

Odds

The Heat are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Nets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Miami have won 15 out of their last 27 games against Brooklyn.