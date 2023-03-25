Who's Playing
Brooklyn @ Miami
Current Records: Brooklyn 39-34; Miami 40-34
What to Know
The Miami Heat have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Brooklyn Nets and are hoping to record their first win since March 3 of last year. Miami will take on Brooklyn at 8 p.m. ET Saturday at Miami-Dade Arena after having had a few days off. The Heat are out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.
Miami was able to grind out a solid victory over the New York Knicks on Wednesday, winning 127-120. Miami's small forward Jimmy Butler was on fire, picking up 35 points and nine assists.
Meanwhile, Brooklyn lost 116-114 to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday on a last-minute jumper from Cleveland's small forward Isaac Okoro with 0:01 remaining. The Nets' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of point guard Spencer Dinwiddie, who posted a double-double on 25 points and 12 dimes, and small forward Mikal Bridges, who had 32 points in addition to six boards. That's the third consecutive game in which Dinwiddie has had at least 11 assists.
The Heat are the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. Their home court has been no bettor's paradise, though, as they've failed to beat the spread in 24 of their 38 home games.
Miami's victory brought them up to 40-34 while Brooklyn's defeat pulled them down to 39-34. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Miami is worst in the league in points per game, with only 109.3 on average. The Nets' offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the matchup with a 49% field goal percentage, good for fourth best in the league. Maybe that strength will give Brooklyn the oomph they need to beat the odds.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Miami-Dade Arena -- Miami, Florida
- TV: Bally Sports Sun
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $42.50
Odds
The Heat are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Nets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -109
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Miami have won 15 out of their last 27 games against Brooklyn.
- Feb 15, 2023 - Brooklyn 116 vs. Miami 105
- Jan 08, 2023 - Brooklyn 102 vs. Miami 101
- Mar 26, 2022 - Brooklyn 110 vs. Miami 95
- Mar 03, 2022 - Miami 113 vs. Brooklyn 107
- Feb 12, 2022 - Miami 115 vs. Brooklyn 111
- Oct 27, 2021 - Miami 106 vs. Brooklyn 93
- Apr 18, 2021 - Miami 109 vs. Brooklyn 107
- Jan 25, 2021 - Brooklyn 98 vs. Miami 85
- Jan 23, 2021 - Brooklyn 128 vs. Miami 124
- Feb 29, 2020 - Miami 116 vs. Brooklyn 113
- Jan 10, 2020 - Brooklyn 117 vs. Miami 113
- Dec 01, 2019 - Miami 109 vs. Brooklyn 106
- Apr 10, 2019 - Brooklyn 113 vs. Miami 94
- Mar 02, 2019 - Miami 117 vs. Brooklyn 88
- Nov 20, 2018 - Brooklyn 104 vs. Miami 92
- Nov 14, 2018 - Miami 120 vs. Brooklyn 107
- Mar 31, 2018 - Brooklyn 110 vs. Miami 109
- Jan 19, 2018 - Brooklyn 101 vs. Miami 95
- Dec 29, 2017 - Brooklyn 111 vs. Miami 87
- Dec 09, 2017 - Miami 101 vs. Brooklyn 89
- Feb 10, 2017 - Miami 108 vs. Brooklyn 99
- Jan 30, 2017 - Miami 104 vs. Brooklyn 96
- Jan 25, 2017 - Miami 109 vs. Brooklyn 106
- Mar 28, 2016 - Miami 110 vs. Brooklyn 99
- Jan 26, 2016 - Miami 102 vs. Brooklyn 98
- Dec 28, 2015 - Brooklyn 111 vs. Miami 105
- Dec 16, 2015 - Miami 104 vs. Brooklyn 98