Rob McClanaghan, a high-profile athletic trainer who has previously worked with NBA stars such as Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry, was arrested Friday in East Greenwich, Rhode Island in connection with a rape and drugging that occurred in downtown Boston, per the Boston Police Department.

Per the release:

"On Friday November 18, 2022, members of the Boston Police Sexual Assault Unit, Boston Police Fugitive Unit, and Warwick (RI) Police Department located and arrested Robert McClanaghan, 43, of Warwick Rhode Island (RI) in East Greenwich, Rhode Island. At the time of his arrest, the suspect was wanted on an arrest warrant issued out of Boston Municipal Court, on November 17, 2022 on charges of rape and drugging for intercourse. The suspect was transported by the BPD Fugitive Unit in coordination with members of the Warwick RI Police Department for booking at their department facility. McClanaghan will be arraigned on Monday at the Third District Court in Kent County, Rhode Island where he will be charged as a Fugitive from Justice."

Boston police said the incident occurred in downtown Boston, and McClanaghan was arrested after an investigation was done by the Boston Police Sexual Assault Unit and the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office.

McClanaghan, 43, has worked with several NBA stars, per his website, including Derrick Rose and Russell Westbrook in addition to Durant and Curry. He was a walk-on player at Syracuse from 1998-2001. When asked to comment on the situation, McClanaghan's lawyer said, "No comment. Zero," per ESPN.

The Boston Celtics also issued a statement to WCVB.com, saying McClanaghan is not employed by the team. McClanaghan is currently being held without bail.