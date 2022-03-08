Who's Playing

Brooklyn @ Charlotte

Current Records: Brooklyn 32-33; Charlotte 32-33

What to Know

The Charlotte Hornets will take on the Brooklyn Nets at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at Spectrum Center after having had a few days off. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the Hornets and Brooklyn will really light up the scoreboard.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Charlotte beat the San Antonio Spurs 123-117 this past Saturday. Charlotte's shooting guard Terry Rozier did his thing and shot 6-for-8 from downtown and finished with 31 points, six dimes and five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Sunday as they fell 126-120 to the Boston Celtics. Despite the loss, Brooklyn got a solid performance out of power forward Kevin Durant, who had 37 points and eight assists along with six boards.

The Hornets are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Detroit Pistons Feb. 27 easily too and instead slipped up with a 127-126. In other words, don't count the Nets out just yet.

Odds

The Nets are a 3.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Nets, as the game opened with the Nets as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Charlotte have won 14 out of their last 23 games against Brooklyn.