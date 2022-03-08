Who's Playing
Brooklyn @ Charlotte
Current Records: Brooklyn 32-33; Charlotte 32-33
What to Know
The Charlotte Hornets will take on the Brooklyn Nets at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at Spectrum Center after having had a few days off. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the Hornets and Brooklyn will really light up the scoreboard.
Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Charlotte beat the San Antonio Spurs 123-117 this past Saturday. Charlotte's shooting guard Terry Rozier did his thing and shot 6-for-8 from downtown and finished with 31 points, six dimes and five rebounds.
Meanwhile, Brooklyn was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Sunday as they fell 126-120 to the Boston Celtics. Despite the loss, Brooklyn got a solid performance out of power forward Kevin Durant, who had 37 points and eight assists along with six boards.
The Hornets are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Detroit Pistons Feb. 27 easily too and instead slipped up with a 127-126. In other words, don't count the Nets out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $16.00
Odds
The Nets are a 3.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Nets, as the game opened with the Nets as a 2-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Charlotte have won 14 out of their last 23 games against Brooklyn.
- Oct 24, 2021 - Charlotte 111 vs. Brooklyn 95
- Apr 16, 2021 - Brooklyn 130 vs. Charlotte 115
- Apr 01, 2021 - Brooklyn 111 vs. Charlotte 89
- Dec 27, 2020 - Charlotte 106 vs. Brooklyn 104
- Feb 22, 2020 - Brooklyn 115 vs. Charlotte 86
- Dec 11, 2019 - Charlotte 113 vs. Brooklyn 108
- Dec 06, 2019 - Brooklyn 111 vs. Charlotte 104
- Nov 20, 2019 - Brooklyn 101 vs. Charlotte 91
- Mar 01, 2019 - Charlotte 123 vs. Brooklyn 112
- Feb 23, 2019 - Brooklyn 117 vs. Charlotte 115
- Dec 28, 2018 - Charlotte 100 vs. Brooklyn 87
- Dec 26, 2018 - Brooklyn 134 vs. Charlotte 132
- Mar 21, 2018 - Charlotte 111 vs. Brooklyn 105
- Mar 08, 2018 - Brooklyn 125 vs. Charlotte 111
- Feb 22, 2018 - Charlotte 111 vs. Brooklyn 96
- Feb 07, 2017 - Charlotte 111 vs. Brooklyn 107
- Jan 21, 2017 - Charlotte 112 vs. Brooklyn 105
- Dec 26, 2016 - Brooklyn 120 vs. Charlotte 118
- Nov 04, 2016 - Charlotte 99 vs. Brooklyn 95
- Apr 08, 2016 - Charlotte 113 vs. Brooklyn 99
- Mar 22, 2016 - Charlotte 105 vs. Brooklyn 100
- Feb 21, 2016 - Charlotte 104 vs. Brooklyn 96
- Nov 18, 2015 - Charlotte 116 vs. Brooklyn 111