Denver @ Charlotte

Current Records: Denver 38-18; Charlotte 15-42

This Saturday, the Charlotte Hornets are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.74 points per matchup. They are getting right back to it as they host the Denver Nuggets at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 11 at Spectrum Center. The Hornets are out to stop a four-game streak of losses at home.

The contest between Charlotte and the Boston Celtics on Friday was not a total blowout, but with Charlotte falling 127-116 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Charlotte's defeat came about despite a quality game from shooting guard Terry Rozier, who had 27 points.

Meanwhile, Denver lost to the Orlando Magic on the road by a decisive 115-104 margin. Small forward Michael Porter Jr. wasn't much of a difference maker for Denver; Porter Jr. finished with 12 points on 3-for-16 shooting in his 34 minutes on the court.

Charlotte is expected to lose this next one by 9. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in their past five games.

The Hornets were close but no cigar in the teams' previous meeting last December as they fell 119-115 to the Nuggets. Maybe Charlotte will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Altitude 2 Sports

Altitude 2 Sports Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $20.00

The Nuggets are a big 9-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Denver have won ten out of their last 15 games against Charlotte.