Who's Playing
Detroit @ Charlotte
Current Records: Detroit 19-44; Charlotte 30-32
What to Know
The Detroit Pistons haven't won a matchup against the Charlotte Hornets since Oct. 18 of 2017, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. Detroit will take on Charlotte on the road at 7 p.m. ET at Spectrum Center. The Pistons might not be the betting favorite, but it's doubtful the players in their locker room care too much about that.
Detroit came up short against the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday, falling 115-105. The losing side was boosted by center Isaiah Stewart, who posted a double-double on 20 points and ten boards in addition to three blocks.
Meanwhile, Charlotte came up short against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday, falling 120-111. The top scorer for Charlotte was point guard Devonte' Graham (25 points).
The losses put the Pistons at 19-44 and the Hornets at 30-32. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Detroit is stumbling into the contest with the fifth most fouls per game in the league, having accrued 20.7 on average. To make matters even worse for Detroit, Charlotte comes into the game boasting the third fewest fouls per game in the league at 18. Keep an eye on whether or not foul trouble puts Detroit in a difficult position.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: Bally Sports - Detroit
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Hornets are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hornets as a 5.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Charlotte have won 14 out of their last 19 games against Detroit.
