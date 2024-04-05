Who's Playing

Miami Heat @ Houston Rockets

Current Records: Miami 42-34, Houston 38-38

How To Watch

When: Friday, April 5, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Friday, April 5, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas TV: Space City Home Network

What to Know

The Rockets will be in front of their home fans on Friday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Miami Heat will face off at 8:00 p.m. ET at Toyota Center without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

The Rockets' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their third straight loss. Their painful 133-110 defeat to the Warriors might stick with them for a while.

Meanwhile, after a string of three wins, the Heat's good fortune finally ran out on Thursday. They took a 109-105 hit to the loss column at the hands of the 76ers. Miami didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Houston's loss dropped their record down to 38-38. As for Miami, their defeat dropped their record down to 42-34.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Rockets haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12.3 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Heat (currently ranked fifth) struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 11.8. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Rockets came up short against the Heat in their previous matchup back in January, falling 120-113. Will the Rockets have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Miami is a 3-point favorite against Houston, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Heat, as the game opened with the Heat as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 215 points.

Series History

Miami has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Houston.