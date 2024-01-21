Halftime Report

Fortunes may be turning around for the Rockets after losing three in a row. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Jazz 64-51.

The Rockets came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Utah Jazz @ Houston Rockets

Current Records: Utah 22-21, Houston 19-21

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas TV: KJZZ-TV 14

KJZZ-TV 14 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $16.85

What to Know

After six games on the road, the Rockets are heading back home. They will take on the Utah Jazz at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

After a 137-115 finish the last time they played, the Rockets and the Knicks decided to play a little more cautiously this time around. The matchup between both teams wasn't particularly close, with Houston falling 109-94. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for them in their matchups with the Knicks: they've now lost eight in a row.

Fred VanVleet put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 24 points and 12 assists. Less helpful for the Rockets was Jalen Green's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, the Jazz unfortunately witnessed the end of their six-game winning streak on Thursday. They took a 134-129 hit to the loss column at the hands of Oklahoma City. The oddsmakers set the bar high with a 246.5-point over/under, but they still managed to beat it.

Despite the defeat, the Jazz had strong showings from Lauri Markkanen, who dropped a double-double on 26 points and ten rebounds, and Collin Sexton, who scored 31 points along with seven assists. Sexton continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

Houston has not been sharp recently, as they've lost five of their last six games, which put a noticeable dent in their 19-21 record this season. As for Utah, their defeat ended a nine-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 22-21.

Looking ahead, the Rockets are expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last six times they've played.

The Rockets ended up a good deal behind the Jazz in their previous meeting back in January of 2023, losing 131-114. A big factor in that loss was the dominant performance of Markkanen, who scored 49 points along with eight rebounds. Now that the Rockets know the damage he can cause, will they be able to stop him this time? There's only one way to find out.

Odds

Houston is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Utah, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 234.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Utah has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Houston.