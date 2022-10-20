Who's Playing
Milwaukee @ Philadelphia
What to Know
The Milwaukee Bucks will face off against the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:30 p.m. ET Thursday at Wells Fargo Center. Milwaukee was on the positive side of .500 (51-31) last season and is hoping to kick off an even more successful year. Philadelphia was 51-31 last year and is coming off of a 126-117 loss against the Boston Celtics on Tuesday.
Since the experts predict a defeat, the Bucks will need to dig deep. We'll soon see whether they can make the experts look bad.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: TNT
- Ticket Cost: $36.28
Odds
The 76ers are a 4-point favorite against the Bucks, according to the latest NBA odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the 76ers, as the game opened with the 76ers as a 1.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Milwaukee have won 16 out of their last 23 games against Philadelphia.
