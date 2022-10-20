Who's Playing

Milwaukee @ Philadelphia

What to Know

The Milwaukee Bucks will face off against the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:30 p.m. ET Thursday at Wells Fargo Center. Milwaukee was on the positive side of .500 (51-31) last season and is hoping to kick off an even more successful year. Philadelphia was 51-31 last year and is coming off of a 126-117 loss against the Boston Celtics on Tuesday.

Since the experts predict a defeat, the Bucks will need to dig deep. We'll soon see whether they can make the experts look bad.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $36.28

Odds

The 76ers are a 4-point favorite against the Bucks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the 76ers, as the game opened with the 76ers as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Milwaukee have won 16 out of their last 23 games against Philadelphia.