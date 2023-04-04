Who's Playing
Boston @ Philadelphia
Current Records: Boston 54-24; Philadelphia 51-27
What to Know
The Philadelphia 76ers haven't won a game against the Boston Celtics since Jan. 14 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought Tuesday. The 76ers and Boston will face off in an Atlantic Division battle at 8 p.m. ET at Wells Fargo Center. Philadelphia is out to stop a five-game streak of losses at home.
Philadelphia ended up a good deal behind the Milwaukee Bucks when they played on Sunday, losing 117-104. Despite the loss, Philadelphia got a solid performance out of point guard Tyrese Maxey, who shot 6-for-7 from downtown and finished with 29 points.
Meanwhile, Boston picked up a 122-114 win over the Utah Jazz this past Friday. The Celtics' power forward Jayson Tatum was on fire, shooting 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finishing with a double-double on 39 points and 11 rebounds.
The 76ers are now 51-27 while Boston sits at 54-24. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Philadelphia comes into the contest boasting the third fewest points allowed per game in the league at 110.6. But Boston enters the matchup with 118.4 points per game on average, good for second best in the league. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: TNT
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $65.34
Odds
The 76ers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Celtics, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Series History
Boston have won 27 out of their last 39 games against Philadelphia.
- Feb 25, 2023 - Boston 110 vs. Philadelphia 107
- Feb 08, 2023 - Boston 106 vs. Philadelphia 99
- Oct 18, 2022 - Boston 126 vs. Philadelphia 117
- Feb 15, 2022 - Boston 135 vs. Philadelphia 87
- Jan 14, 2022 - Philadelphia 111 vs. Boston 99
- Dec 20, 2021 - Philadelphia 108 vs. Boston 103
- Dec 01, 2021 - Boston 88 vs. Philadelphia 87
- Apr 06, 2021 - Philadelphia 106 vs. Boston 96
- Jan 22, 2021 - Philadelphia 122 vs. Boston 110
- Jan 20, 2021 - Philadelphia 117 vs. Boston 109
- Aug 23, 2020 - Boston 110 vs. Philadelphia 106
- Aug 21, 2020 - Boston 102 vs. Philadelphia 94
- Aug 19, 2020 - Boston 128 vs. Philadelphia 101
- Aug 17, 2020 - Boston 109 vs. Philadelphia 101
- Feb 01, 2020 - Boston 116 vs. Philadelphia 95
- Jan 09, 2020 - Philadelphia 109 vs. Boston 98
- Dec 12, 2019 - Philadelphia 115 vs. Boston 109
- Oct 23, 2019 - Philadelphia 107 vs. Boston 93
- Mar 20, 2019 - Philadelphia 118 vs. Boston 115
- Feb 12, 2019 - Boston 112 vs. Philadelphia 109
- Dec 25, 2018 - Boston 121 vs. Philadelphia 114
- Oct 16, 2018 - Boston 105 vs. Philadelphia 87
- May 09, 2018 - Boston 114 vs. Philadelphia 112
- May 07, 2018 - Philadelphia 103 vs. Boston 92
- May 05, 2018 - Boston 101 vs. Philadelphia 98
- May 03, 2018 - Boston 108 vs. Philadelphia 103
- Apr 30, 2018 - Boston 117 vs. Philadelphia 101
- Jan 18, 2018 - Philadelphia 89 vs. Boston 80
- Jan 11, 2018 - Boston 114 vs. Philadelphia 103
- Nov 30, 2017 - Boston 108 vs. Philadelphia 97
- Oct 20, 2017 - Boston 102 vs. Philadelphia 92
- Mar 19, 2017 - Philadelphia 105 vs. Boston 99
- Feb 15, 2017 - Boston 116 vs. Philadelphia 108
- Jan 06, 2017 - Boston 110 vs. Philadelphia 106
- Dec 03, 2016 - Boston 107 vs. Philadelphia 106
- Mar 20, 2016 - Boston 120 vs. Philadelphia 105
- Jan 24, 2016 - Boston 112 vs. Philadelphia 92
- Nov 25, 2015 - Boston 84 vs. Philadelphia 80
- Oct 28, 2015 - Boston 112 vs. Philadelphia 95