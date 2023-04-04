Who's Playing

Boston @ Philadelphia

Current Records: Boston 54-24; Philadelphia 51-27

What to Know

The Philadelphia 76ers haven't won a game against the Boston Celtics since Jan. 14 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought Tuesday. The 76ers and Boston will face off in an Atlantic Division battle at 8 p.m. ET at Wells Fargo Center. Philadelphia is out to stop a five-game streak of losses at home.

Philadelphia ended up a good deal behind the Milwaukee Bucks when they played on Sunday, losing 117-104. Despite the loss, Philadelphia got a solid performance out of point guard Tyrese Maxey, who shot 6-for-7 from downtown and finished with 29 points.

Meanwhile, Boston picked up a 122-114 win over the Utah Jazz this past Friday. The Celtics' power forward Jayson Tatum was on fire, shooting 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finishing with a double-double on 39 points and 11 rebounds.

The 76ers are now 51-27 while Boston sits at 54-24. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Philadelphia comes into the contest boasting the third fewest points allowed per game in the league at 110.6. But Boston enters the matchup with 118.4 points per game on average, good for second best in the league. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $65.34

Odds

The 76ers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Celtics, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Series History

Boston have won 27 out of their last 39 games against Philadelphia.