Who's Playing
New York @ Philadelphia
Current Records: New York 30-26; Philadelphia 34-19
What to Know
After three games on the road, the Philadelphia 76ers are heading back home. The 76ers and the New York Knicks will face off in an Atlantic Division battle at 7 p.m. ET Friday at Wells Fargo Center. Philadelphia is out to stop a five-game streak of losses at home.
Philadelphia came up short against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday, falling 106-99. Power forward Tobias Harris had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only four points on 2-for-10 shooting in his 32 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, New York narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the Orlando Magic 102-98. New York's point guard Jalen Brunson did his thing and had 25 points and five assists.
Philadelphia is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take the 76ers against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.
Philadelphia is now 34-19 while the Knicks sit at 30-26. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Philadelphia enters the matchup with only 110.8 points allowed per game on average, good for third best in the league. As for New York, they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 45.40%, which places them third in the league.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: MSG Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $64.99
Odds
The 76ers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the 76ers as a 5-point favorite.
Series History
Philadelphia have won 20 out of their last 30 games against New York.
- Feb 05, 2023 - New York 108 vs. Philadelphia 97
- Dec 25, 2022 - Philadelphia 119 vs. New York 112
- Nov 04, 2022 - New York 106 vs. Philadelphia 104
- Mar 02, 2022 - Philadelphia 123 vs. New York 108
- Feb 27, 2022 - Philadelphia 125 vs. New York 109
- Nov 08, 2021 - New York 103 vs. Philadelphia 96
- Oct 26, 2021 - New York 112 vs. Philadelphia 99
- Mar 21, 2021 - Philadelphia 101 vs. New York 100
- Mar 16, 2021 - Philadelphia 99 vs. New York 96
- Dec 26, 2020 - Philadelphia 109 vs. New York 89
- Feb 27, 2020 - Philadelphia 115 vs. New York 106
- Jan 18, 2020 - Philadelphia 90 vs. New York 87
- Nov 29, 2019 - Philadelphia 101 vs. New York 95
- Nov 20, 2019 - Philadelphia 109 vs. New York 104
- Feb 13, 2019 - Philadelphia 126 vs. New York 111
- Jan 13, 2019 - Philadelphia 108 vs. New York 105
- Dec 19, 2018 - Philadelphia 131 vs. New York 109
- Nov 28, 2018 - Philadelphia 117 vs. New York 91
- Mar 28, 2018 - Philadelphia 118 vs. New York 101
- Mar 15, 2018 - Philadelphia 118 vs. New York 110
- Feb 12, 2018 - Philadelphia 108 vs. New York 92
- Dec 25, 2017 - Philadelphia 105 vs. New York 98
- Apr 12, 2017 - New York 114 vs. Philadelphia 113
- Mar 03, 2017 - Philadelphia 105 vs. New York 102
- Feb 25, 2017 - New York 110 vs. Philadelphia 109
- Jan 11, 2017 - Philadelphia 98 vs. New York 97
- Apr 08, 2016 - New York 109 vs. Philadelphia 102
- Jan 18, 2016 - New York 119 vs. Philadelphia 113
- Dec 18, 2015 - New York 107 vs. Philadelphia 97
- Dec 02, 2015 - New York 99 vs. Philadelphia 87