Who's Playing

New York @ Philadelphia

Current Records: New York 30-26; Philadelphia 34-19

What to Know

After three games on the road, the Philadelphia 76ers are heading back home. The 76ers and the New York Knicks will face off in an Atlantic Division battle at 7 p.m. ET Friday at Wells Fargo Center. Philadelphia is out to stop a five-game streak of losses at home.

Philadelphia came up short against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday, falling 106-99. Power forward Tobias Harris had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only four points on 2-for-10 shooting in his 32 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, New York narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the Orlando Magic 102-98. New York's point guard Jalen Brunson did his thing and had 25 points and five assists.

Philadelphia is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take the 76ers against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

Philadelphia is now 34-19 while the Knicks sit at 30-26. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Philadelphia enters the matchup with only 110.8 points allowed per game on average, good for third best in the league. As for New York, they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 45.40%, which places them third in the league.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: MSG Network

MSG Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $64.99

Odds

The 76ers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the 76ers as a 5-point favorite.

Series History

Philadelphia have won 20 out of their last 30 games against New York.