Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Philadelphia

Current Records: Los Angeles 10-14; Philadelphia 12-12

What to Know

This Friday, the Los Angeles Lakers are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.63 points per contest. They will challenge the Philadelphia 76ers on the road at 7:30 p.m. ET Friday at Wells Fargo Center. The Lakers haven't won a matchup against Philadelphia since March 3 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought.

Los Angeles ended up a good deal behind the Toronto Raptors when they played on Wednesday, losing 126-113. Los Angeles was down 97-75 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Small forward Lonnie Walker IV had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 25 minutes with 5-for-16 shooting.

Meanwhile, the Sixers fought the good fight in their overtime game against the Houston Rockets on Monday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 132-123. The losing side was boosted by center Joel Embiid, who had 39 points along with seven boards.

Los Angeles is expected to lose this next one by 3.5. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 2-11 ATS when expected to lose.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $60.76

Odds

The 76ers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Lakers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the 76ers as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Philadelphia have won ten out of their last 14 games against Los Angeles.