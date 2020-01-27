How to watch 76ers vs. Lakers: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch 76ers vs. Lakers basketball game
Who's Playing
Los Angeles @ Philadelphia
Current Records: Los Angeles 36-9; Philadelphia 29-17
What to Know
Tonight, the Philadelphia 76ers are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 105.09 points per contest. They will take on the Los Angeles Lakers at 8:30 p.m. ET at Wells Fargo Center after a few days off. Los Angeles will need to watch out since the 76ers have now posted big point totals in their last 46 contests.
It was all tied up 50-50 at halftime, but Philadelphia was not quite the Toronto Raptors' equal in the second half when they met on Wednesday. The 76ers took a hard 107-95 fall against Toronto. Philadelphia's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of small forward Tobias Harris, who had 22 points along with six rebounds, and point guard Ben Simmons, who almost posted a triple-double on 17 points, ten rebounds, and eight dimes.
Meanwhile, you can't lose the matchup if you win every quarter, and that was precisely Los Angeles' strategy against the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday. In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 31 turnovers, Los Angeles took down Brooklyn 128-113. It was another big night for small forward LeBron James, who dropped a triple-double on 27 points, 12 boards, and ten assists. James now has ten triple-doubles this season.
The 76ers aren't expected to pull this one out (the Lakers are favored by 4.5), but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. Those betting on the 76ers against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 2-4 ATS when expected to lose.
Los Angeles' win lifted them to 36-9 while Philadelphia's defeat dropped them down to 29-17. We'll see if the Lakers can repeat their recent success or if Philadelphia bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: ABC
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $167.98
Odds
The Lakers are a 4.5-point favorite against the 76ers, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 216
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Philadelphia have won five out of their last eight games against Los Angeles.
- Feb 10, 2019 - Philadelphia 143 vs. Los Angeles 120
- Jan 29, 2019 - Philadelphia 121 vs. Los Angeles 105
- Dec 07, 2017 - Los Angeles 107 vs. Philadelphia 104
- Nov 15, 2017 - Philadelphia 115 vs. Los Angeles 109
- Mar 12, 2017 - Philadelphia 118 vs. Los Angeles 116
- Dec 16, 2016 - Los Angeles 100 vs. Philadelphia 89
- Jan 01, 2016 - Los Angeles 93 vs. Philadelphia 84
- Dec 01, 2015 - Philadelphia 103 vs. Los Angeles 91
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash
Bryant's 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, also died in the crash that killed all nine aboard the...
-
Alicia Keys, Boyz II Men honor Kobe
'We're literally standing here, heartbroken, in the house that Kobe Bryant built'
-
Shaq, Kareem, Magic remember Kobe
Bryant, 41, died in a helicopter crash on Sunday in Los Angeles
-
Rick Fox was not on Kobe's helicopter
Bryant's former championship teammate was not on his helicopter Sunday
-
Kobe Bryant, NBA icon and loving father
Kobe Bryant will be remembered for his greatness on the court, but it was all exceeded by his...
-
Kobe Bryant's death, impact defy words
That Bryant's 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, also died makes this tragedy even more unspeakable
-
Kobe Bryant dies at 41: Latest updates
The five-time NBA champion was one of nine people who died in a helicopter crash in Los Angeles...
-
Pelicans vs. Spurs: Zion makes NBA debut
Last year's No. 1 overall pick put on a show to close his NBA debut