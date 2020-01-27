How to watch 76ers vs. Lakers: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Philadelphia

Current Records: Los Angeles 36-9; Philadelphia 29-17

What to Know

Tonight, the Philadelphia 76ers are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 105.09 points per contest. They will take on the Los Angeles Lakers at 8:30 p.m. ET at Wells Fargo Center after a few days off. Los Angeles will need to watch out since the 76ers have now posted big point totals in their last 46 contests.

It was all tied up 50-50 at halftime, but Philadelphia was not quite the Toronto Raptors' equal in the second half when they met on Wednesday. The 76ers took a hard 107-95 fall against Toronto. Philadelphia's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of small forward Tobias Harris, who had 22 points along with six rebounds, and point guard Ben Simmons, who almost posted a triple-double on 17 points, ten rebounds, and eight dimes.

Meanwhile, you can't lose the matchup if you win every quarter, and that was precisely Los Angeles' strategy against the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday. In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 31 turnovers, Los Angeles took down Brooklyn 128-113. It was another big night for small forward LeBron James, who dropped a triple-double on 27 points, 12 boards, and ten assists. James now has ten triple-doubles this season.

The 76ers aren't expected to pull this one out (the Lakers are favored by 4.5), but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. Those betting on the 76ers against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 2-4 ATS when expected to lose.

Los Angeles' win lifted them to 36-9 while Philadelphia's defeat dropped them down to 29-17. We'll see if the Lakers can repeat their recent success or if Philadelphia bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ABC

ABC Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $167.98

Odds

The Lakers are a 4.5-point favorite against the 76ers, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 216

Series History

Philadelphia have won five out of their last eight games against Los Angeles.