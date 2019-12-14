How to watch Bulls vs. Clippers: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Chicago

Current Records: Los Angeles 20-7; Chicago 9-18

What to Know

The Los Angeles Clippers are 7-1 against the Chicago Bulls since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Los Angeles is on the road again on Saturday and play against Chicago at 8 p.m. ET at United Center. The Clippers are currently enjoying a four-game winning streak and are looking to extend their dominance.

Although neither team could take care of the ball -- they combined for 37 turnovers -- the Clippers prevailed over the Minnesota Timberwolves 124-117 on Friday. Los Angeles SF Paul George looked sharp as he shot 6-for-15 from downtown and finished with 46 points, seven dimes and five boards.

Meanwhile, the point spread favored Chicago on Friday, but luck did not. They fell to the Charlotte Hornets 83-73. One thing holding Chicago back was the mediocre play of PG Zach LaVine, who did not have his best game; he finished with 12 points on 4-for-19 shooting in his 35 minutes on the court.

Los Angeles' win lifted them to 20-7 while Chicago's loss dropped them down to 9-18. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Chicago has only been able to knock down 42.60% percent of their shots, which is the second lowest field goal percentage in the league. To make matters even worse for the Bulls, the Clippers enter the matchup with 49 rebounds per game on average, good for second best in the league. So the Chicago squad has its work cut out for it.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $26.47

Odds

The Clippers are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 214

Series History

Los Angeles have won seven out of their last eight games against Chicago.