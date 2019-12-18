How to watch Cavaliers vs. Hornets: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Charlotte @ Cleveland

Current Records: Charlotte 13-17; Cleveland 6-21

What to Know

After three games on the road, the Cleveland Cavaliers are heading back home. They will square off against the Charlotte Hornets at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Charlotte should still be feeling good after a win, while Cleveland will be looking to right the ship.

The oddsmakers predicted a rough contest for the Cavaliers on Monday, and boy were they were right. They suffered a grim 133-113 defeat to the Toronto Raptors. The Cavaliers' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of PG Collin Sexton, who had 25 points along with five rebounds, and PG Darius Garland, who had 20 points and five assists. Sexton didn't help his team much against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Meanwhile, Charlotte was able to grind out a solid victory over the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday, winning 110-102. Charlotte's SG Malik Monk was one of the most active players for the squad as he dropped a double-double on 23 points and ten boards.

Cleveland is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are 0-2 against the spread when favored.

Cleveland found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 124-97 punch to the gut against Charlotte when the two teams previously met in April. Can the Cavaliers avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: Fox Sports Carolina

Fox Sports Carolina Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.30

Odds

The Cavaliers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 214

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Cleveland have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Charlotte.