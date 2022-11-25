Who's Playing

Sacramento @ Boston

Current Records: Sacramento 10-7; Boston 14-4

What to Know

This Friday, the Sacramento Kings are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.82 points per game. Their road trip will continue as they head to TD Garden at 8 p.m. ET Friday to face off against the Boston Celtics. They will be strutting in after a win while the Kings will be stumbling in from a defeat.

It looks like Sacramento got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They came up short against the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday, falling 115-106. The losing side was boosted by shooting guard Malik Monk, who had 27 points.

As for Boston, they have more to be thankful for after their contest against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday. Boston took down Dallas 125-112. It was another big night for Boston's power forward Jayson Tatum, who posted a double-double on 37 points and 13 boards in addition to five dimes.

The Kings are expected to lose this next one by 8. Those burned by picking them against the spread on Wednesday might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

Sacramento suffered a grim 126-97 defeat to the Celtics when the two teams previously met in March. Can Sacramento avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: NBC Sports Boston

NBC Sports Boston Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $79.87

Odds

The Celtics are a big 8-point favorite against the Kings, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Boston have won six out of their last 14 games against Sacramento.