Fortunes may be turning around for the Trail Blazers after losing ten in a row. Sitting on a score of 67-66, they have looked like the better team, but there's still one more quarter to play.

The Trail Blazers came into the match with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Portland Trail Blazers @ Charlotte Hornets

Current Records: Portland 19-56, Charlotte 18-57

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, April 3, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, April 3, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte

Bally Sports SE Charlotte Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $4.22

What to Know

The Portland Trail Blazers' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Charlotte Hornets at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Spectrum Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

The defenses reigned supreme when the Trail Blazers and the Magic played on Monday, rewarding bettors who took the risk on the low 210.5-point over/under. The Trail Blazers were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 104-103 to the Magic.

Dalano Banton put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 26 points along with five assists and five rebounds. His performance made up for a slower contest against the Heat on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Hornets' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their third straight defeat. The matchup between them and the Celtics wasn't a total blowout, but with the Hornets falling 118-104 at home it was darn close to turning into one.

Despite their loss, the Hornets saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Miles Bridges, who dropped a double-double on 26 points and 11 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all.

Portland dropped their record down to 19-56 with that defeat, which was their seventh straight on the road. As for Charlotte, their loss dropped their record down to 18-57.

The Trail Blazers are hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their 20th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 11-8 against the spread).

While the Hornets and the Trail Blazers both let their fans down in their last outings, both still covered. Looking ahead, the Hornets are expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a four-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the favorites at home.

Odds

Charlotte is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Portland, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hornets as a 1-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 211.5 points.

Series History

Portland has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Charlotte.