Who's Playing

Sacramento @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Sacramento 8-14; Los Angeles 11-10

What to Know

The Los Angeles Clippers' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Sacramento Kings at 10:30 p.m. ET Dec. 1 at Staples Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The Clippers received a tough blow on Monday as they fell 123-104 to the New Orleans Pelicans. Small forward Paul George (27 points) was the top scorer for Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, Sacramento found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 117-92 punch to the gut against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday. Shooting guard Tyrese Haliburton wasn't much of a difference maker for Sacramento; Haliburton finished with only six points on 2-for-10 shooting in his 32 minutes on the court.

Los Angeles is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past four games, so buyers beware.

The Clippers were close but no cigar when the two teams previously met in February as they fell 113-110 to Sacramento. Can Los Angeles avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: NBATV

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Clippers are a solid 6-point favorite against the Kings, according to the latest NBA odds.

Bettors have moved against the Clippers slightly, as the game opened with the Clippers as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Los Angeles have won 17 out of their last 22 games against Sacramento.

Feb 07, 2021 - Sacramento 113 vs. Los Angeles 110

Jan 20, 2021 - Los Angeles 115 vs. Sacramento 96

Jan 15, 2021 - Los Angeles 138 vs. Sacramento 100

Feb 22, 2020 - Sacramento 112 vs. Los Angeles 103

Jan 30, 2020 - Sacramento 124 vs. Los Angeles 103

Dec 31, 2019 - Los Angeles 105 vs. Sacramento 87

Mar 01, 2019 - Los Angeles 116 vs. Sacramento 109

Jan 27, 2019 - Los Angeles 122 vs. Sacramento 108

Dec 26, 2018 - Los Angeles 127 vs. Sacramento 118

Nov 29, 2018 - Los Angeles 133 vs. Sacramento 121

Jan 13, 2018 - Los Angeles 126 vs. Sacramento 105

Jan 11, 2018 - Los Angeles 121 vs. Sacramento 115

Dec 26, 2017 - Los Angeles 122 vs. Sacramento 95

Nov 25, 2017 - Los Angeles 97 vs. Sacramento 95

Apr 12, 2017 - Los Angeles 115 vs. Sacramento 95

Mar 26, 2017 - Sacramento 98 vs. Los Angeles 97

Jan 06, 2017 - Los Angeles 106 vs. Sacramento 98

Nov 18, 2016 - Los Angeles 121 vs. Sacramento 115

Feb 26, 2016 - Los Angeles 117 vs. Sacramento 107

Jan 16, 2016 - Sacramento 110 vs. Los Angeles 103

Oct 31, 2015 - Los Angeles 114 vs. Sacramento 109

Oct 28, 2015 - Los Angeles 111 vs. Sacramento 104

Injury Report for Los Angeles

Nicolas Batum: Out (Covid-19)

Paul George: Out (Rest)

Amir Coffey: Out (Undisclosed)

Jason Preston: Out (Foot)

Kawhi Leonard: Out (Knee)

Injury Report for Sacramento